Stagecoach Wilmslow Wow at The Victoria Theatre in Halifax!
Students aged between 7 and 10 years old performed an original show entitled ‘The Reunion’. After weeks of intensive but exciting rehearsals the group travelled up to Halifax to share the results of their collective hard work.
Principal Emma was overjoyed at her students success:
‘As a Stagecoach Franchise, we like to take part in as many ‘Stagecoach Live!’ events as possible, because they are an absolutely fantastic and unique experience for our students and help so much to keep building their confidence. Halifax was a lovely one for us because we had quite a young troupe - made up of only stage 1 and stage 2 students ages 7-10. They worked super hard in their rehearsals and had a piece we were so proud of, where they showcased their acting through song and beautiful vocals through three part harmony! They also worked so brilliantly as a team, supporting one another and making amazing memories both on and off stage. These students have ticked another UK theatre of their list and we could have burst with pride at their performance on the night! They absolutely WOWED us’
Stagecoach Performing Arts has a proud history of helping children and young people build confidence and life skills. Over the past 36 years, more than one million students worldwide have benefited from its creative programmes. With a network of 60,000 students and 3,000 schools globally, Stagecoach empowers children with “Creative Courage for Life,” inspiring countless students to pursue their dreams in the performing arts.
