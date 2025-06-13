Stagecoach Wilmslow Wow at The Victoria Theatre in Halifax!

A wonderful group of young students from Wilmslow wowed a packed house at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax.

‘As a Stagecoach Franchise, we like to take part in as many ‘Stagecoach Live!’ events as possible, because they are an absolutely fantastic and unique experience for our students and help so much to keep building their confidence. Halifax was a lovely one for us because we had quite a young troupe - made up of only stage 1 and stage 2 students ages 7-10. They worked super hard in their rehearsals and had a piece we were so proud of, where they showcased their acting through song and beautiful vocals through three part harmony! They also worked so brilliantly as a team, supporting one another and making amazing memories both on and off stage. These students have ticked another UK theatre of their list and we could have burst with pride at their performance on the night! They absolutely WOWED us’