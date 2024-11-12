Star baker loving life at new venue following sweet awards victory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The proof is in the pudding for a talented baker loving life in the kitchens of a leading college restaurant.

Fresh from her Rising Star victory at this year’s BIA (Baking Industry Awards) ceremony, Naomi Spaven, from Mold, is turning heads as lead baker and patisserie chef at Coleg Cambria's Iâl Bakery in Wrexham.

She and baker and pastry chef Ella Muddiman – a colleague nominated in the same category – have attracted new customers to the Hafod venue with a selection of delicious cakes, breads, biscuits and more.

Reflecting on the accolade, a year after she won the Fruit Cake category in Britain's Best Cake competition, Naomi said: “I can't quite put into words just how pleased - and shocked - I was to win the Rising Star award.

“I've been baking professionally for three years now and am so grateful for all the experiences I have had since joining the industry.

“I'm incredibly proud to win the award and I can't wait to build on this. Becoming a baker has transformed my life in the best possible way and I love how varied and enjoyable my work life is.”

She added: “I am three months into my new role at Iâl Bakery and loving every minute.

“The job is varied, and I've got great freedom of creativity for new products and developing the bakery further.

“Ella and I make a great team, and everyone at Iâl Restaurant has been incredibly welcoming and supportive.”

Naomi wants to keep spreading her love for baking and inspire future generations into the sector, which she does via her popular @LittleWelshFoodie account on Instagram.

“I love to share recipes and ideas and see other people try them out, it’s hugely rewarding,” she said.

“And at Iâl Bakery we have some incredibly exciting plans including our first Bake Off competition for staff and students, raising money for charity.

“We have extended our wholesale range and have begun selling our own bread in the coffee shop and restaurant, there is so much in the pipeline.”

The Baking Industry Awards (BIA) recognise excellence in the sector, and the winning people, products, and businesses were chosen following months of judging, which included site visits, interviews, and product testing to ensure they were worthy of these accolades.

Held at the Royal Lancaster in London, trophies were handed out in 13 categories, and British Baker editor Amy North said this was one of the best events they’ve ever held.

“These awards have been going for nearly 40 years and recognise the best and brightest the industry has to offer, from skilled artisan bakers to large-scale manufacturers, nationwide retailers, and up-and-coming bakery brands,” she added.

“Following a trying few years, bakery has further cemented itself as a pillar of the food and drink industry. Our latest collection of winners showcase why it is such a driving force as they demonstrate innovative thinking, successful strategy at all scales, and unmatched passion for the baked goods they produce whether they’re the nation’s daily bread or an occasional afternoon pick-me-up.”