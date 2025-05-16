Step Back in Time with Great Central Railway's 1940s Weekend!

Join us for a memorable journey back to 1945 during our 1940s Weekend, from May 31 to June 1, 2025. This year, we mark the 80th anniversary of a pivotal moment in history as Britain emerged from the shadows of war into a brighter future. Celebrate the resilience and spirit of the era that shaped modern Britain!

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Travel through time at the UK's only double-track, main line heritage railway. Spanning 8 miles between Loughborough, Quorn, Rothley, and Leicester North, our stations transform into vibrant hubs of 1940s life. Witness the bustling activity of railway stations and dance halls, feel the changing social dynamics with the evolving role of women in the workforce, and explore how the railway was instrumental in the nation’s recovery post-war.

Our 1940s Weekend is more than just a glimpse into the past—it's an interactive exploration. Dive into historical reenactments that bring to life the easing of rationing, the surprising electoral defeat of Churchill, and the deep impacts of the war on local communities. With engaging exhibits and lively performances, every corner of Great Central Railway will tell a story.

What you can expect to see-

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Great Central Railway 1940s Weekend

Authentic Displays of Allied forces, civilian life, and local history.

An impressive display of classic vehicles, including military transport, vintage cars, motorbikes, and steam traction engines.

Soak up the sounds of the 1940s with live bands, singers, and dance demonstrations throughout the weekend.

The past comes to life with reenactors in period dress, recreating the spirit of the Home Front and wartime Britain.

Watch history in motion with authentic steam-hauled passenger and goods trains running throughout the weekend.

Enjoy a pint of Quorn Tin Shed Real Ale, indulge in a traditional Afternoon Tea party, and tuck into special 1940s-themed menus.

So get ready for an unforgettable weekend at the Great Central Railway where you can step aboard and travel back to one of the most significant times in British history. Enjoy the sights, sounds, and stories of life on the Homefront whilst celebrating the enduring spirit of post-war Britain at our 1940s Weekend.

For more details and tickets on this fun filled weekend visit the Great Central Railways website: https://tickets.gcrailway.co.uk/events/103217