Step into action: Taylor Wimpey Exeter hosts nature walk for Crewkerne residents

Taylor Wimpey organised a community walk for residents at its Wool Gardens in partnership with the Somerset Activity & Sports Partnership group

Taylor Wimpey Exeter recently organised a community walk for residents at its Wool Gardens development in Crewkerne, in partnership with the Somerset Activity & Sports Partnership group.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The walk, which took place on Saturday 26th July, was organised to help residents meet their neighbours and to explore local green open spaces, specifically Bincombe Beeches Nature Reserve.

Residents were joined by Taylor Wimpey’s Sales Manager, Samantha Lillington, and a group of walkers from the Somerset Activity & Sports Partnership group. The walk was led by Sue and Mike Frackiewicz from the partnership group and started just outside the Wool Gardens development, taking residents through Crewkerne town centre before arriving at the nature reserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue Frackiewicz, a volunteer Health Walk Lead at the Somerset Activity & Sports Partnership group, said: “I was thrilled to help lead the community walk and show everyone around our beautiful town. It was a wonderful opportunity for residents, new and old, to connect, get to know each other and appreciate the fantastic green spaces right on our doorstep at Bincombe Beeches Nature Reserve.

“It's been a great way to build a real sense of community here in Crewkerne and we look forward to working with Taylor Wimpey again in the future.”

Emma Smith, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Exeter, said: “We’re so pleased we could host this walk in coordination with the Somerset Activity & Sports Partnership group. We would like to thank Sue and Mike in particular for taking the time to plan and lead the walk for our residents.

“Activities that bring the community together are vital and what better way to do this than organising a group walk to the scenic and popular Bincombe Beeches Nature Reserve, less than a mile away from our Wool Gardens development. We want to thank everyone that took part and we hope to see even more interest from our Wool Gardens residents when we look to organise another local walk with Sue and the team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located in the market town of Crewkerne, Wool Gardens currently has a mix of expertly designed two and four bedroom homes suitable for a range of buyers.

Wool Gardens is close to primary and secondary schools, rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted, and nearby, Crewkerne Railway Station provides direct routes to popular commuter destinations like Exeter St David's and London Waterloo.

For those interested in exploring nature, Bincombe Beeches Nature Reserve, offers an ideal location for leisurely strolls, picnics and excellent views.

With prices starting from £234,500, those interested are encouraged to visit the website for more information, https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/crewkerne/wool-gardens or call 01460 948169.