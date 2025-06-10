Step into the story: English Riviera Walking Festival champions experiential tourism

English Riviera Walking Festival

As the demand for more meaningful travel grows, the English Riviera Walking Festival is emerging as a standout event in the UK’s experiential tourism scene. Offering a unique blend of history, culture, literary heritage, and dramatic coastal landscapes, the festival invites visitors to explore the region not just by foot – but through the stories it has to tell.

“People aren’t just looking to visit somewhere anymore,” says Graham Kerr, Director of the English Riviera Walking Festival. “They want to connect – with nature, with the past, and with the communities that bring places like this to life.”

With an expanding roster of themed and immersive walks, the festival doesn’t just showcase the English Riviera’s natural beauty – it strengthens the local economy and promotes sustainable, low-impact tourism. For many, it’s a fresh perspective on a beloved destination.

A New Era of Experiential Travel

In today’s competitive travel landscape, experiences are now a key driver of destination choice. According to the latest VisitBritain Experiential Activities Report, 50% of international travellers – and nearly 60% of domestic visitors – make travel decisions based on the quality of experiences available.

But the value of domestic travel goes beyond economy. The VisitEngland Social Value Report found that nearly 80% of UK travellers felt more positive after travelling within the country, with over 70% reporting improved wellbeing.

The English Riviera Walking Festival is perfectly positioned to meet this shift. Through curated, story-rich experiences, visitors step into narratives that span centuries – from ancient folklore to literary legends.

“Our goal is to make every walk a doorway into the spirit of the English Riviera,” Kerr explains. “It’s not just about what you see, it’s about what you learn, who you meet, and how you feel at the end of the day.”

Local Legends, Literary Icons, and New Experiences

Festival routes span from clifftop paths and hidden valleys to quaint coastal villages. Highlights include the ever-popular Tall Tales and Sea Shanties tour, where myth and music intertwine, and 2025’s newest addition: the Chocolate & Gin Walk – a flavourful journey through Cockington, complete with artisan tastings.

These themed walks are a far cry from standard sightseeing. They represent the festival’s evolution into a curated cultural showcase, designed for travellers seeking more than just a scenic backdrop.

“For some, the 12-mile stretch of the South West Coast Path from Torquay to Brixham is a physical challenge,” Graham continues. “For others, it’s a meditative journey – one that offers solitude, beauty, and a sense of achievement all in one.”

Recent interest in the South West Coast Path has spiked, thanks to the film adaptation of The Salt Path, based on Raynor Winn’s bestselling memoir. The festival taps into this renewed enthusiasm, allowing visitors to experience part of the iconic trail first-hand.

Following in Agatha Christie’s Footsteps

Perhaps the most popular of all the festival’s offerings are its literary walks inspired by Agatha Christie, who was born in Torquay. These guided tours trace the landscapes that influenced her fiction and personal life, offering fans a deeper, more intimate connection to her work.

As global interest in literary tourism grows, the English Riviera is becoming a must-visit destination for Christie enthusiasts.

“There’s a real appetite for slower, more intentional travel,” Graham notes. “Our Agatha Christie walks are about more than fandom – they’re about discovery. They offer people the chance to walk through chapters of her life, quite literally.”

A Boost for the Local Economy

The ripple effect of the festival is clearly felt across the region. Many visitors extend their stays to join multiple tours, benefitting local hotels, restaurants, shops, and attractions.

Group bookings, especially for the Christie-themed walks, are on the rise – helping maintain tourism throughout the year, even beyond peak seasons.

In Graham’s words: “What’s exciting is seeing people structure their entire break around the walks.

“They base themselves here, explore the area in depth, and often stumble upon hidden gems they wouldn’t find in a guidebook.”

This approach has made the festival a case study in sustainable, community-based tourism – delivering both cultural and commercial value.

Sustainable, Accessible, and Inclusive

Inclusivity and sustainability sit at the heart of the festival’s ethos. Walks are clearly marked by difficulty and length, with options suited to all fitness levels. Many routes are fully accessible, and all promote walking as a low-carbon alternative to car-based travel.

Unlike self-guided apps, each tour is led by local experts who bring a human touch to the experience – sharing stories, anecdotes, and insights that digital tools simply can’t replicate.

Looking Ahead

As experiential travel reshapes the way people explore the world, the English Riviera Walking Festival stands out as a leader in thoughtful, immersive tourism.

With a growing line-up of creative walks, a strong reputation, and rising demand, the 2025 edition is poised to be the most exciting yet.

“Our ambition is simple.” Kerr concludes “To offer people something memorable, meaningful - and maybe even transformative. That’s what makes this festival so special.”

For more information about the Walking Festival visit: https://www.englishriviera.co.uk/whats-on/featured-events/english-riviera-walking-festival

For more information about what The English Riviera has to offer visit: https://www.englishriviera.co.uk/