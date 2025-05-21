Steve Conte announces June 2025 headline Margate show

Renowned NYC musician Steve Conte (New York Dolls/Michael Monroe) has announced a headline UK Tour for June 2025.

The five-date run will include Wednesday , June 4 at Justine's

Full details and ticket links are below.

Speaking about the UK Tour, Steve Conte enthuses: "I am SUPER excited to be coming back to England to play for the first time since 2018! I’ve been itching to get back onstage with my guitar to sing in the country that is home to most of my favorite music…

"And this time, I’ve got 2 albums worth of songs that have never been performed outside of the USA; from Bronx Cheer and The Concrete Jangle (co-written with XTC’s Andy Partridge!)

"These albums were written, recorded and released during the pandemic, on “Little Steven” Van Zandt’s Wicked Cool Records and have earned kudos from artists like Ian Hunter of Mott The Hoople and Lenny Kaye of the Patti Smith Group.

"I’m proud of these songs, they’ve got the melodies & style that will transport you to the late ‘70s/early ‘80s on New York City’s Lower East Side - or King’s Road in London. Come and hear!!”

“Great vocalist, guitarist & producer!” - Ian Hunter, Musician (Mott The Hoople)

“New York rock at it’s best…with a tip of the hat to the Fab Four, The Boss & Costello.” - Tony Visconti, Producer(Bowie/T Rex/Manic Street Preachers)

“101% New York, punk ’n’ roll…intoxicating!” - Andy Partridge, XTC

Steve Conte’s latest album ‘The Concrete Jangle’ is out now. Purchase/Stream/Download here: https://orcd.co/concretejangle

Steve Conte’s headline June 2025 Margate date is as follows:

Wednesday, June 4 – Justine’s, 1-2 Marine Gardens, Margate, CT9 1UH

Ticket Link:

Renowned NYC musician Steve Conte, known for his work with New York Dolls, Michael Monroe, Willy DeVille and Peter Wolf has a new album out on Wicked Cool Records. It’s called The Concrete Jangle - and it’s glorious.

“With touches of psychedelia and half the album cowritten with Andy Partridge, it’s reminiscent of your favourite XTC albums!” - Steve Lillywhite / Producer (Rolling Stones, U2, XTC)

Conte first hit the music scene in 1990 when he signed to Mercury Records with his band Company Of Wolves. After an MTV video & four singles on the US charts, the Wolves fell out with the label - and Steve left the band to start a solo career. He formed a number of bands; Crown Jewels, Steve Conte & The Crazy Truth and Steve Conte NYC, releasing new original music while at the same time, answering calls to work with the likes of Paul Simon (and Garfunkel), Billy Squier, Maceo Parker and to sing on Anime soundtracks Cowboy Bebop & Ghost In The Shell.

Ultimately, Conte was discovered by Little Steven Van Zandt, who after hearing his music for the first time, offered him a deal on his record label, Wicked Cool.

The Concrete Jangle was recorded at Van Zandt’s studio in NYC with Conte on vocals, guitars, keyboards, percussion (+ arrangement/production), drummers Prairie Prince (XTC, The Tubes), Thommy Price (Billy Idol, Joan Jett), backing vocalists Ian Hunter, Marshall Crenshaw, Michael Imperioli, Glen Matlock and many others who helped to shape Conte’s vision for a Brit Pop/Motown/Psych ‘60s/Post-Punk ‘80s sounding record (with trashy NYC guitars).

Sonically, it’s somewhere between The Beatles, Replacements, The Who, Pretenders, Kinks & XTC- fronted by a soul-singer/guitar-slinger in tight pants, scarves & eyeliner.

Music has always been most important to Conte; the singing, playing, writing/arranging, producing & recording come first. He just happens to look pretty rock ’n’ roll while doing all of it.

Four singles from the new album have resonated with listeners across the globe, getting heavy airplay on the syndicated Underground Garage Radio Program & Coolest Songs In The World channel on Sirius/XM Radio. Conte quite literally has fans all over the world.