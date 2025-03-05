STIGA celebrates Women’s History Month, honouring Ellen Willmott’s legacy

Ellen Willmott (1858 – 1934). Image: Berkeley Family and Spetchley Gardens Charitable Trust.

As we celebrate Women’s History Month, STIGA always enjoys learning about and recognising the achievements and contributions of remarkable women throughout history, especially in the realm of horticulture.

This year the team pays special tribute to Ellen Willmott, a pioneering horticulturist whose passion for plants and groundbreaking work continue to inspire gardeners around the world.

Ellen Willmott (1858 – 1934) was a visionary in the field of horticulture, famous for her extensive botanical knowledge and passion for gardens, not least the three she called her own, at Warley Place, Essex, Tresserve in the French Alps and Villa Boccanegra on the Italian Riviera.

A trailblazer in the male-dominated world of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, she won hundreds of prizes for her plants but beyond that, she played a quiet role in many famous projects we are only beginning to recognise today.

Few know about her arranging the acquisition of Wisley for the RHS or designing the garden at Anne Hathaway’s Cottage, Stratford upon Avon, for example, and we are only just learning about her role in the foundation of the Women’s Land Army or ensuring the gardens at Hampton Court Palace were preserved after the Great War. But we do know that she owned one of the first ATCO motor mowers, ATCO is still active today and operates under the STIGA Group.

Sandra Lawrence, a journalist who has written for many newspapers, magazines and websites, has written a biography about this amazing woman.

'Miss Willmott’s Ghosts,' published by Blink, delves deeper into Ellen’s life, from pogo sticks to a bit of argy-bargy at the Chelsea Flower Show. “Ellen Willmott’s dedication and innovation reflect the same commitment to excellence that we uphold at STIGA,” said Amanda Kincaid, Marketing Manager at STIGA UK. “Her impact on horticulture mirrors our mission to provide high-quality gardening tools that empower people to cultivate beautiful and thriving gardens.”

To read more about the book 'Miss Willmott’s Ghosts' go to misswillmottsghosts.com/

For more information on STIGA and its products go to www.stiga.com/uk/