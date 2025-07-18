Stile Napoletano brings a taste of the Italian Riviera to Chester

'Sophia' Pizza

Fresh off the announcement of its ranking as the 13th Best Pizzeria in Europe, Chester’s Stile Napoletano has unveiled a new summer menu spotlighting the vibrant flavours of the Amalfi Coast. To celebrate, the season Chef-owner Giacomo Guido has created a series of limited-time specials using the iconic Amalfi lemon.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The seasonal menu showcases the much-loved Italian citrus fruit, known for its smooth, floral flavour and highly aromatic zest. The menu officially launches on Thursday24th July and will run for a limited time alongside the restaurant’s acclaimed regular offering. The latest announcement comes just weeks after Stile Napoletano’s ranking by Top 50 Pizza Europe, where it was recognised as one of only four UK pizzerias to make the prestigious list and the only one outside of London.

Taking guests on an Italian summer adventure, the starter of Nuvola Fritta – a light, fried cloud of pizza dough topped with creamy burrata, anchovies from the Amalfi coast, Amalfi lemon zest and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil (£6.00), sets the tone for a flavour-packed experience. The new addition to the pizza menu, Sophia (£16.50), continues the theme with a delicate courgette cream base, smoked mozzarella, crispy courgettes and ricotta finished with fragrant Amalfi lemon zest. For dessert, Giacomo reimagines the classic tiramisu, swapping espresso for the citrusy lift of Amalfi lemons in the Lemon Tiramisu (£8.00). A celebration of summer in a glass, the Limoncello Spritz (£10.00) blends Spumante, soda and Limoncello in a perfectly balanced pour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally from the island of Ischia in the Bay of Naples, Giacomo has been serving his acclaimed traditional Neapolitan-style pizzas in Chester since opening the restaurant in 2018. Inspired by his childhood summers in Italy, the new menu brings bold, bright flavours that evoke the warmth and vibrancy of the Mediterranean coast.

'Taste of Amalfi' menu

Giacomo comments: ‘While we can’t always rely on the English summer, I wanted to bring a taste of the Italian Riviera to Chester this year. The Amalfi lemon is celebrated by chefs and food lovers worldwide for its vibrant flavour and incredible versatility, it felt like the perfect hero ingredient for a seasonal menu. I love experimenting with bold ingredients and introducing guests to lesser-known Neapolitan dishes. My hope is that, with each bite, diners can close their eyes and feel transported to a sun-drenched beach in southern Italy. For us, food is about more than just eating, it’s about creating an experience.”

The limited-edition menu will be available from Thursday24th July for a short time only. Guests are encouraged to book early to experience this seasonal celebration from one of Europe’s top-ranked pizzerias.

For information on upcoming events and to find out more about Stile Napoletano, please visit: https://stilenapoletanopizzeria.co.uk/

For updates from Giacomo, follow them on Instagram: @stilenapoletanochester