Stockton Heath opticians’ long-serving ‘gem’ enjoys jewellery gift

A much-loved receptionist at a Stockton Heath opticians is looking forward to spending time with her family and soaking up the sun on trips abroad, having recently retired.

For 34 years, JanWynnehas been a familiar face at Mullens Opticians, welcoming patients and helping to manage the practice’s reception team.

Having recently retired, Jan is preparing to head off on holiday to Croatia and said she plans to spend time relaxing with her husband Eric and enjoy more time with her grandsons, Jack and Sam.

Practice manager David Myles said: “Mullens has been a huge part of Jan’s life for more than three decades, and she has made lifelong friends.

David Myles, Jan Wynne and Dan Howarth

“Jan’s welcoming nature, coupled with her warmth and empathy, meant that she knew almost everyone in the village and was a source of wisdom and sanity for all of us at work.

“We will miss her dearly, but we are also looking forward to popping in for a cuppa and a chat whenever she is passing.

Jan’s leaving gift was a £300 gift voucher for a local jeweller following a collection among staff, both past and present. The team enjoyed a meal out to celebrate Jan’s retirement.

Mullens Opticians is a long-established independent optician with practices in Stockton Heath and Runcorn, that has served local communities for more than 45 years.

