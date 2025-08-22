Students at one of Essex’s highest performing schools celebrate GCSE results

Four students celebrating their results

GCSE students at The Boswells School, a secondary school and Sixth Form for children aged 11 to 19 years old, are celebrating another year of “superb” exam results.

This year’s results build on the positive outcomes of last year, with continued success in the wide range of qualifications that the school offers.

Highlights from this year include:

Lily F achieved 6 Grade 9s in English Literature, Geography, PE, RE and Combined Science as well as Grade 8s in English Language, French and Mathematics

Anna D achieved 5 Grade 9s in English Literature, German, History, Combined Science and Spanish as well as Grade 8s in Mathematics and Computing

Lily S. achieved 5 Grade 9s in Biology, Chemistry, Physics, English Language and Geography as well as Grade 8s in English Literature, French and Mathematics

Edward C achieved grade 9s in Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics and Further Mathematics as well as grade 8s in History and PE

Kimberley C achieved Grade 9s in Combined Science as well as grade 8s in English Language, French, Mathematics and Geography, and Distinction*s in BTEC Musical Theatre and Child Development

Two students celebrating their results

Stephen Mansell, Headteacher at The Boswells School, said: “I would like to congratulate all of our Year 11 students on their fantastic achievements. These are a testament to their hard work and commitment to their learning over the course of the past five years and they should be truly proud of their results, which are significantly above the national average.

“I would also like to extend my thanks to our teachers and parents for their ongoing hard work, commitment and support, without which our students would not be able to achieve their personal and academic potential. We look forward to welcoming many of this year’s cohort to our Sixth Form in September, where they will continue their academic journey with us and complete their A Levels. However, no matter where their destination is, I know that all of our students are equipped to achieve great things in their next adventure.”

Secondary students at The Boswells School follow one of four bespoke pathways at Key Stage 4 which enable them to achieve to their potential and lay the foundation for future success. Students’ personal development is nurtured through a vast range of extra-curricular opportunities, for example through the Creative and Performing Arts, Sport and the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

To learn more about The Boswells School, visit: boswells-school.com