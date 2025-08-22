Students at The Beaulieu Park School celebrate second year of outstanding GCSE results
GCSE students at The Beaulieu Park School, Essex’s first ‘all through’ school for students aged four to 19 years old, are celebrating another year of impressive exam results.
This year’s students are the second cohort to sit their GCSE exams at the school, which opened its primary phase in 2018 and its secondary phase in 2019.
Highlights from this year include:
- Daisy S. and Benjamin P. both achieved 10 Grade 9s in each of their subjects
- George N. achieved six Grade 9s, two Grade 8s and one Grade 7
- Olivia J. achieved five Grade 9s and four Grade 8s
- Elizabeth H. achieved five Grade 9s, three Grade 8s and two Grade 7s
- Sam P. achieved five Grade 9s, three Grade 8s and two Grade 7s
Students made exceptional progress, substantially exceeding their target grades. The school commended the cohort, stating how “their achievements demonstrate remarkable growth and determination”.
James Donaldson, Executive Headteacher at The Beaulieu Park School, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled with this year’s outstanding GCSE results – a true reflection of the relentless dedication, resilience, and passion shown by our students and staff alike. At The Beaulieu Park School, we believe that every child deserves access to an outstanding education. This year’s outcomes are the result of a shared commitment across our school community to deliver on this. Not only are our students empowered to achieve their academic aspirations, but we have seen them grow into confident, ambitious young people who are ready for their next chapter of education. I am looking forward to seeing many of them continue their academic journey with us at our Sixth Form in September.”
Celebrating their results, Daisy S., a student at The Beaulieu Park School, said: “I can’t believe it! I’m in shock! I’m so happy!”