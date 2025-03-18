Study reveals shocking gender disparities in workplace health support

UK Meds, leading online pharmaceutical company

Women 63% more likely to feel unsupported at work for health issues than men

A new study has revealed that women face significant barriers when it comes to receiving adequate health support at work, reinforcing long-standing inequalities.

Nearly two-thirds (60%) of women in the UK believe their health issues are not taken seriously, and this lack of recognition extends into the workplace.

The Workplace Health and Wellbeing 2025 Survey found that women are 63% more likely to feel unsupported at work for health issues than men.

The study, conducted by UK Meds, an online clinic and prescription service, gathered insights from employees at 280 workplaces, exposing the realities women face when navigating health-related challenges at work.

Health and wellbeing remain a stigma in the workplace

The findings show that 13% of women feel completely unsupported when dealing with health issues in the workplace. Additionally, men are twice as likely to receive private medical insurance as a workplace benefit, highlighting a gap in employer-provided healthcare support.

Women are also more hesitant to request time off for illness. While 3 in 4 have worked while physically unable to do so, the study found that women are 48% more likely than men to request sick leave via email or instant message rather than discussing it in person.

Furthermore, women are 27% more likely to worry about how their team will perceive them for taking a sick day. These concerns extend to mental health, with women 24% more likely to fear judgment when requesting a mental health day.

Despite these challenges, women appear to find solace in peer support. They are 31.59% more likely than men to feel comfortable discussing health concerns with colleagues, suggesting that workplace culture may not always align with formal policies.

Addressing workplace health taboos

The study underscores the urgent need for businesses to address gender disparities in workplace health support. Employers must take proactive steps to create inclusive policies, promote open conversations about health, and ensure that all employees—regardless of gender—feel supported when managing their well-being.

GP, Dr Alexis Missick, says: "Open conversations about health in the workplace are essential for creating a supportive and productive environment. Employees should feel comfortable prioritising their well-being without fear of judgment or professional consequences.

Encouraging honest discussions, normalising sick leave, and ensuring access to proper support can help break down harmful stigmas. A healthy workforce isn’t just beneficial for individuals—it also leads to stronger, more resilient organisations."