Successful competition for 1066 Gymnastics Floor and Vault Squad

On Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th October, 1066 Gymnastics attended the Meapa Invitational hosted by Meapa Gymnastics Club in Gravesend, Kent.

For the novice level gymnasts, Josie Haddock, Chloe Hart, Oliver Hobbs and Edward Stevens performed strongly in their respective age categories against other Clubs from the region, a first competition for most of them and all did extremely well. Chloe came 10th, Josie 5th, Oliver 4th and Edward came 3rd taking the bronze medal.

On the Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning we had girls in the Intermediate Category performing, again a first competition for most of these Gymnasts. Mia Rose Brindley and Daisy Wickenden both placed 6th in their age groups, the other girls performed very well with Ava Mae Robertson Oakley placing 7th, Holly Robbins 11th, Chloe Smith 13th,Caiomhe O’Reilly 9th and Scarlett Jones 11th.

“As a club we are really proud of all the gymnasts and the confidence they showed in their work, everyone came away smiling and that’s just how a competition should be.”

If you have any children who are interested in starting gymnastics,contact 1066 at 01424213779 or email in to [email protected] for moreinformation.