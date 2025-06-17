Sue Ryder launches new charity shops across Southampton

The Sue Ryder Hedge End shop, Northam Road, is among a number of premises in Southampton that have recently transferred from Revitalise Respite Care.

National end-of-life care and bereavement charity, Sue Ryder, is launching brand-new shopping destinations on the sites of Southampton's former Revitalise Respite Care shops.

The new Sue Ryder shops on Market Street, Thornhill Park road, Bishops Waltham, Hedge End and Fair Oak, are lucky enough to have the experienced retail team from the previous shop in place and are among a number of Revitalise premises that will transfer to Sue Ryder, which successfully runs in the region of 400 charity shops across the country.

It is hoped that shoppers will continue to embrace having a budget-friendly and sustainable way to shop, whilst supporting a very worthy cause. All money raised will help Sue Ryder provide palliative and end-of-life care to people in their own homes and the charity’s hospices, as well as funding its free bereavement support.

Packed with an extended range of quality pre-loved items including clothes, household goods, bric-a-brac, toys and accessories, the shop is set to be a popular consumer hot spot, as well as a hub for community engagement, sustainability, and vital fundraising that supports people through the most difficult time of their lives.

Commenting on the launch, Sue Ryder’s Regional Manager, Wayne Hughes said; “Taking on these new stores in Southampton is an exciting retail development for Sue Ryder. We want to make a really positive impact on the community, providing valued volunteering opportunities and offering shoppers affordable options and the chance to re-use pre-loved items.

“We can’t wait to welcome more local shoppers through the doors and hope they come in their droves to browse the rails, bag a bargain or two and help fund the hospice care and bereavement support we offer. Whether that’s providing home visits from Sue Ryder nurses to people with terminal illness or ensuring that people struggling with grief get the vital support they need, we are there when it matters.”

The new Sue Ryder store is also calling on the public to consider volunteering. Volunteers can help with everything from sorting and preparing stock, to merchandising and sales. By supporting the charity in this way, locals can donate their skills and knowledge, gain retail experience, meet new people, and support their local community, all the while helping to make a real difference. If you are interested in volunteering opportunities at the Hedge End shop, please visit: https://www.sueryder.org/support-us/volunteer/quick-apply to register your interest.

Sue Ryder has around 400 shops in high streets, retail parks and shopping centres across the UK. The money raised from its shops goes towards Sue Ryder’s palliative and bereavement services which support people with a life-limiting illness and grief.