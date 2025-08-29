Suffolk bus operator gives team a wellbeing boost with health stations in canteens

Over 100 local bus drivers have taken advantage of special medical devices, in their canteens, which are hoped to detect any problems and encourage a healthier lifestyle.

Haverhill and Newmarket operator, Stagecoach East, has worked with Healthy You and SiSU Health, a Cambridgeshire County Council-funded scheme, to put Self Service Health Check Stations into depot canteens. These SiSU Health Stations were supported by Stagecoach East’s Health & Wellbeing Champions and Health & Safety Reps, allowing colleagues to make the most of them.

The Health Stations carry out a range of measurements and risk surveys, including height, weight, BMI, body composition, blood pressure, blood pressure literacy and medication, heart rate, heart age, smoking status, pregnancy, activity, alcohol, and stroke and cardiovascular disease risk.

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “At Stagecoach, we firmly believe that we are stronger together, we support each other and understand that it is important to always do the right thing, so it has been a wonderful opportunity to have these Health Stations available. I even had a go on one myself!

“We know how important the health and wellbeing of our colleagues is, and I believe that these devices flagged medical issues for a couple of people, that they can now get help with, so it makes having them with us very worthwhile.”

Cllr Graham Wilson, Chair of the Adults and Health Committee for Cambridgeshire County Council, added: “Bus drivers do vital work every day, keeping people and communities connected. By working with 'Healthy You' to fund the new self-service health check stations, we’re making it easier for drivers to keep a check on their health at their place of work.

“It’s an important practical step that will help to support their wellbeing, and it demonstrates the council’s commitment to a healthier, and more caring Cambridgeshire.”

