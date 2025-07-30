Suffolk fundraiser takes on gruelling Ironman Challenge in Estonia to support vital charities

A man with unstoppable determination and a generous spirit is preparing to take on one of the world’s most demanding endurance events in a bid to raise funds for two life-changing charities.

Jack Unwin, a 30-year-old environmental consultant originally from Suffolk, will compete in the Ironman Tallinn in Estonia this August. The full-distance triathlon, celebrating its 10th anniversary, features a 3.8km sea swim off Stroomi Beach, a 180.2km cycle through Estonia’s lush forests, and a 42.2km marathon run.

Taking on his first-ever full Ironman, Jack is raising money for Alzheimer’s Research UK and Manchester Women’s Aid, with backing from Mackenzie Jones Solicitors, which has offices in St Asaph, Chester, and Menai Bridge.

“I was eager for a test to push me to my absolute limit and have never done anything on this scale before, so I’m nervous but also incredibly excited,” said Jack.

“As a teenager I completed a 70-mile charity cycle for Alzheimer’s – which felt huge at the time – which is one of the reasons I wanted to do this for them, it feels like I’ve come full circle.

“With regards Manchester Women’s Aid, it’s a vital organisation offering life-saving services to women and children affected by domestic abuse, a local charity doing incredible work that deserves more recognition and support.”

Jack has been turning heads with his fundraising efforts, including a recent run through Chester dressed as a banana in soaring summer temperatures – all to drum up support for his cause.

“I’m doing everything I can to raise awareness and funds. Just finishing this race will be a huge personal milestone – but raising money for these charities is what it’s all about,” he added.

Sara Parry, Director at Mackenzie Jones, praised Jack’s dedication and creativity.

“We’re proud to support Jack in this amazing challenge. His determination, passion, and creativity in raising funds for such important causes are truly inspiring,” said Sara. “We’ll be cheering him on all the way!”

Jack credits his stepdad, Carl Marston, a keen runner, and his coach David Jellicoe, for guiding him through the intense physical and mental preparation required.

Living in Chester has also proved ideal for training, offering easy access to the challenging hills and trails of nearby North Wales.

“I’ve always wanted to visit the Baltic States, so to experience Estonia in such a unique way while supporting these two charities feels special. I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who’s donated or supported me so far,” said Jack.