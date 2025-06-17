Suffolk housebuilder named as finalist for annual industry excellence award

A Suffolk team from national housebuilder, Crest Nicholson has been named as a finalist in the 2025 Premier Guarantee Excellence Awards. Shortlisted for their Henley Gate development in Ipswich for Development of the Year (101-150 units), placing them in the top four in the country for this category.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The highly coveted Excellence Awards celebrate the highest levels of quality in the industry, recognising developers that consistently deliver quality workmanship and site management. Henley Gate joins three other Crest Nicholson developments named as finalists, more than any other major housebuilder, and is testament to their commitment to carefully crafting, exceptional quality homes that their customers can be truly proud of.

This coveted nomination comes following a Quality Recognition Award win for the Henley Gate team; Trevor Vinyard (Site Manager), Matthew Wright (Assistant Site Manager) and Matt Beaman (Build Manager) in August 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quality Recognition Awards are presented by Premier Guarantee each month, celebrating housebuilders that consistently deliver the highest standards of site tidiness, management, workmanship and safety, over a six-month period.

Lee Shorter, Build Director for Crest Nicholson Eastern said: “We have a fantastic team at Henley Gate who all take pride in the work they do. We are delighted to be named as finalists for this award, it reflects the whole team’s effort and their commitment to delivering exceptional quality homes and providing outstanding experience for our customers.”

Asa Chittock, Managing Director for Crest Nicholson Eastern added: “Congratulations to the whole Henley Gate team for demonstrating true dedication to their work at the development. Being announced as finalists for this award highlights the high-quality construction of our homes, that Crest Nicholson provides across all its developments and is a tribute to the wonderful workforce we have across the East of England and beyond.”

Henley Gate is part of the Ipswich Garden Suburb, with its tree-lined streets, country park and open spaces and only a 5-minute drive to Ipswich town centre. Prices start at £325,000 for a three bedroom, £500,000 for a four bedroom and £525,00 for a five bedroom home. You can find out more by visiting www.crestnicholson.com/henleygate or calling 01473 905 055.