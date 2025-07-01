Suffolk kitchen and bathroom business appoints new showroom manager to support ongoing expansion

Suffolk-based family kitchen and bathroom business appoints new showroom manager, Iain Walker (pictured)

A Suffolk-based family-run kitchen and bathroom business has appointed a new showroom manager to help meet growing customer demand amidst the company’s continued expansion.

Anderson Kitchens and Bathrooms, which is headquartered in Ashbocking just six miles north of Ipswich, has welcomed Ian Walker into the business as a showroom manager to help sustain business growth.

Ian brings over 23 years of experience to the role, having previously held positions at Magnet, Benchmarx and most recently as a showroom manager at Jewson.

In his new role, Ian will be responsible for running the company showroom on a day-to-day basis, coordinating client appointments and delivering both kitchen and bathroom projects from start to finish.

Commenting on his appointment, Ian said: “I am very pleased to be joining this well-established and locally trusted business at an exciting time in its expansion.

“The opportunity to source bespoke, tailor-made products and solutions as opposed to standardised ‘off-the-shelf’ items drew me to the role and is what ultimately sets this business apart.

“Anderson Kitchens and Bathrooms has built an excellent reputation as a small business known for honest, customer-focused service, and I look forward to working closely with owners John and Karen to continue delivering projects in this same spirit.”

Anderson Kitchens and Bathrooms produces quality fitted kitchens and bathrooms, offering a bespoke service so that they can meet the needs of each individual customer.

The business was founded in 2003 by owners John and Karen Anderson, who have over 35 years of experience in the industry.

Anderson Kitchens and Bathrooms director, John Anderson, added: “Ian has been a great addition to the team since joining, playing an important role in our continued growth across Suffolk.

“We had heard very positive things about Ian from his previous clients prior to his appointment, and his proactive decision-making regarding customer projects has since proved crucial to our customer-focused strategy.

“We now look forward to working together to deliver quality bathroom and kitchen projects to even more customers in the local area.”

The company operates across Aldeburgh, Felixstowe, Ipswich, Leiston, Saxmundham, Stowmarket, Woodbridge and other surrounding areas.

