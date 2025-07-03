Suffolk mechanic turned FE teacher driving the future of the British Grand Prix

Matthew Yeldham, an automotive professional turned further education (FE) teacher at East Coast College, has pivoted his career to train the next generation of British automotive talent.

As the roar of engines returns to Silverstone for the F1 British Grand Prix, it’s not just the drivers who deserve the spotlight - it’s the engineers behind the scenes, and those inspiring the next generation. East of England is a UK leader in battery production and is recognised globally for its innovation in power electronics, motors, and drive systems.

Matthew Yeldham is one of the educators driving the next generation of British automotive talent in the East of England. He has been a motor vehicle studies teacher at East Coast College in Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth since 2021. He began his career in the motor industry working in various garages and dealerships before deciding to make the change to teaching. Matthew’s decision to pivot into Further Education teaching comes from a desire to inspire and motivate the next generation of industry talent. He really enjoys working with his apprentices, watching them build in confidence, develop the skills they need to succeed in the automotive industry. Matthew is encouraging fellow engineers to share their real-world industry experience with the next generation of talent via teaching in FE.

Matthew Yeldham, a Further Education teacher in Motor Vehicle 1-3 & Apprenticeships at the East Coast College, discusses the role of FE teaching in shaping the future of the region’s automotive sector: “As an FE teacher, I see every day how further education is equipping young people with the technical skills and real-world experience needed to thrive in the automotive industry. Whether it’s working on hybrid systems or mastering diagnostics, our students are preparing to lead the next wave of innovation across the East of England. With motorsport events like the F1 Grand Prix sparking interest in engineering and technology, it’s a great opportunity to show young people that careers in automotive innovation are within reach - not just something seen on TV.

Being an FE teacher is more than a job - it’s a chance to shape futures. Watching learners grow in confidence and capability, knowing they’ll go on to make a real impact in the sector, is incredibly rewarding. I’d encourage anyone with industry experience to consider teaching in FE. It’s a powerful way to give back, inspire the next generation, and help drive the future of UK automotive forward.”

About the FE Teacher Recruitment campaign

The Department for Education’s Teach in Further Education (FE) campaign is calling on those with industry experience to teach in FE by sharing their skills and training the next generation of workers in their field.

FE teachers are needed across many subject areas, with particular demand for professionals from the following sectors: Health and Social Care, Construction, Engineering and Manufacturing, Digital and IT.

Practical experience gained from industry is highly sought after and prior teaching qualifications or an academic degree isn’t always needed to start teaching in further education. Teacher training can be completed on the job, meaning FE teachers can begin earning straight away.

There are full-time, part-time and flexible contracts available, allowing FE teachers to balance their hours alongside their current job or personal responsibilities.