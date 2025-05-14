Suffolk Records Low Deliberate Fire Rates But Concerning Fatality Figures
The arson study by Safety Group UK ranks deliberate fire incidents across UK regions, highlighting Suffolk's unusual position of having low fire volumes but relatively high fatal outcomes.
Key Findings
- Suffolk ranks among the bottom 10 nationally with just 2.74 deliberate fires per day
- Between 2022 and early 2025, the region recorded 74 casualties and 12 fatalities from arson incidents -- a high toll for its low fire volume
- 2023/24 was particularly deadly, with 12 fire-related deaths in that year alone -- making it one of the deadliest fire years in Suffolk's recent history
- The county has seen a slight rise in both fatalities and injuries in post-pandemic years, with deaths increasing from 18 (2015-2019) to 20 (2020-2025)
Concerning Fatality Ratio
The report highlights Suffolk's unusual pattern of low fire frequency but relatively high fatal outcomes.
From 2010 to early 2025, Suffolk recorded 52 fatalities from deliberate fires, with a notable concentration of deaths in recent years. The post-pandemic period (2020-2025) saw 20 fatalities -- a slight increase from the 18 fatalities recorded in the pre-pandemic period (2015-2019).
This trend is particularly concerning given Suffolk's low overall fire volumes, suggesting that while deliberate fires are less frequent in the county, they may be occurring in more dangerous settings or circumstances.
Recent Fatal Spike
The data reveals a particularly troubling spike in 2023/24:
- 12 fire-related deaths occurred in a single year (2023/24)
- Previous high points were 2019/20 and 2020/21, with 8 deaths each
- These sporadic spikes in fatal incidents stand out against the region's moderate fire volumes
Fire Incident Types
Suffolk shows a broad distribution of fire incidents across various categories:
- 5,312 secondary arson incidents since 2010
- 921 deliberate road vehicle fires
- 590 arson attacks on other buildings
- 417 deliberate dwelling fires
This pattern reflects Suffolk's mixed rural-urban geography, but doesn't immediately explain the higher-than-expected fatality figures.
Recent Annual Arson Volumes
- 2022/23: 487 deliberate fires
- 2023/24: 376 deliberate fires
- 2024/25*: 412 deliberate fires
- Average: ~425 arson incidents per year
Seasonal Variations
Suffolk demonstrates notable seasonal patterns in arson activity:
- In 2021/22, deliberate fires dropped by 18.6% between the first and second half of the year
- In 2022/23, fires rose by 38.8% from the first to second half, indicating a resurgence of fire activity later in the year
These seasonal fluctuations are typical of many regions but may interact with other risk factors specific to Suffolk.
National Context
Suffolk's position as having low fire frequency but concerning fatality figures becomes clearer when compared with other regions.
While Suffolk experiences just 7% of the daily fire incidents that Greater Manchester does, its fatality figures are disproportionately high, suggesting specific risk factors that need addressing.