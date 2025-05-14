Top 10 Deliberate Fires Per Day

Suffolk has been identified as a region with a concerning pattern of fire-related harm despite low incident numbers, according to new research revealing the area experiences just 2.74 deliberate fires per day but has recorded unexpectedly high fatality figures in recent years.

The arson study by Safety Group UK ranks deliberate fire incidents across UK regions, highlighting Suffolk's unusual position of having low fire volumes but relatively high fatal outcomes.

Key Findings

Suffolk ranks among the bottom 10 nationally with just 2.74 deliberate fires per day

with just 2.74 deliberate fires per day Between 2022 and early 2025, the region recorded 74 casualties and 12 fatalities from arson incidents -- a high toll for its low fire volume

and from arson incidents -- a high toll for its low fire volume 2023/24 was particularly deadly, with 12 fire-related deaths in that year alone -- making it one of the deadliest fire years in Suffolk's recent history

in that year alone -- making it one of the deadliest fire years in Suffolk's recent history The county has seen a slight rise in both fatalities and injuries in post-pandemic years, with deaths increasing from 18 (2015-2019) to 20 (2020-2025)

Bottom Deliberate Fires Per Day

Concerning Fatality Ratio

The report highlights Suffolk's unusual pattern of low fire frequency but relatively high fatal outcomes.

From 2010 to early 2025, Suffolk recorded 52 fatalities from deliberate fires, with a notable concentration of deaths in recent years. The post-pandemic period (2020-2025) saw 20 fatalities -- a slight increase from the 18 fatalities recorded in the pre-pandemic period (2015-2019).

This trend is particularly concerning given Suffolk's low overall fire volumes, suggesting that while deliberate fires are less frequent in the county, they may be occurring in more dangerous settings or circumstances.

Recent Fatal Spike

The data reveals a particularly troubling spike in 2023/24:

12 fire-related deaths occurred in a single year (2023/24)

Previous high points were 2019/20 and 2020/21, with 8 deaths each

These sporadic spikes in fatal incidents stand out against the region's moderate fire volumes

Fire Incident Types

Suffolk shows a broad distribution of fire incidents across various categories:

5,312 secondary arson incidents since 2010

921 deliberate road vehicle fires

590 arson attacks on other buildings

417 deliberate dwelling fires

This pattern reflects Suffolk's mixed rural-urban geography, but doesn't immediately explain the higher-than-expected fatality figures.

Recent Annual Arson Volumes

2022/23: 487 deliberate fires

2023/24: 376 deliberate fires

2024/25*: 412 deliberate fires

Average: ~425 arson incidents per year

Seasonal Variations

Suffolk demonstrates notable seasonal patterns in arson activity:

In 2021/22, deliberate fires dropped by 18.6% between the first and second half of the year

In 2022/23, fires rose by 38.8% from the first to second half, indicating a resurgence of fire activity later in the year

These seasonal fluctuations are typical of many regions but may interact with other risk factors specific to Suffolk.

National Context

Suffolk's position as having low fire frequency but concerning fatality figures becomes clearer when compared with other regions.

While Suffolk experiences just 7% of the daily fire incidents that Greater Manchester does, its fatality figures are disproportionately high, suggesting specific risk factors that need addressing.