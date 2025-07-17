Summer Fun at Barnsdale Gardens! Your go-to family destination this summer
Throughout July and August
Every Sunday in July & August
Enjoy a series of family-friendly activities, completely free with garden admission. Perfect for a relaxed, fun-filled day out.
Throughout July & August
Embark on a magical quest to find fairy doors and houses hidden among the gardens and woodland. Crack the fairy riddles, uncover their secret messages, and don’t forget to make a wish at the Wishing Tree!
Including These Events
7th August 6:00pm – 8:30pm
Experience the beauty of Barnsdale Gardens after hours. Enjoy a complimentary glass of wine or fizz on arrival, accompanied by the soothing sounds of live music from Deeanne Dexter.
It's the perfect opportunity to unwind and catch up with friends in a stunning setting.
Sunday 17th August, 11am – 4pm
Get your sparkle on! Join us for wand-making, magic painting, and a sprinkle of fairy dust. While the kids explore, browse a selection of magical children’s books.
Sunday 3rd August, 11:30am & 2:30pm
It’s back! Following last year’s success, join gardening experts Nick Hamilton, Matt Biggs, David Hurrion, and Head Gardener Jon Brocklebank for an inspiring Q&A.
Summer Vegetable Weekend
9th & 10th August, 11am – 4pm
Go behind the scenes! Explore normally off-limits productive areas and get expert growing advice. Tuck into fresh garden bites from the Tea Room, and enjoy children’s activity sheets and hands-on veggie sowing.
Sunday 24th August, 12pm – 4pm
Get tips on making your garden a wildlife haven, create mini bug hotels, and see pollinator pot demonstrations. Meet live bees with the Leicestershire & Rutland Beekeepers Association, all while enjoying beautiful live music from the Beauvale Ensemble.
Sunday 31st August, 12pm – 4pm
Join Nick Hamilton on guided walks as he shares what's in bloom and the stories behind Barnsdale’s gardens throughout the year.
Plan your visit
There’s something for everyone this summer—and all year round—at Barnsdale Gardens.
Whether you’re a gardening guru, fairy hunter, or cake enthusiast, we can’t wait to welcome you!
Barnsdale Gardens, The Avenue, Exton, Oakham, Rutland LE15 8AH