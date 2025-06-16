Surrey care home celebrates Cooking Club milestone and a sustainable future

Residents and team members at a family-run care home in Surrey are celebrating the fourth anniversary of its popular Cooking Club – having brought joy, connection and creativity to over 300 participants across 100 plus classes since 2021.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past four years, the Cooking Club has blossomed into a vibrant community hub, nurturing teamwork, cognitive stimulation and emotional well-being for the residents living at Nellsar’s Princess Christian Care Home in Woking.

The Club began as an inspired idea by Head Chef Cosmin Cristea during the difficult period of the 2020 pandemic, when visits from loved ones were restricted and social interaction was limited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on the launch of the club, Cosmin said: “During the pandemic, I wanted to create an activity that would encourage residents to come together and enjoy each other’s company in small groups. We started cautiously, not knowing how residents would embrace this idea, but the positive reaction was heartwarming.”

Princess Christian Care Home

Beginning with simple tasks such as peeling vegetables and helping prepare soups, the Cooking Club quickly grew in popularity. A key turning point came with the introduction of a mobile hob, which helped extend sessions beyond the residential community of Pirbright to include Bisley and Knaphill – supporting residents living with advanced dementia and complex care needs.

This milestone opened the door for more inclusive participation, with cooking proving a calming and engaging activity for those with dementia – offering meaningful moments of connection, stimulation and joy. Residents then started sharing their favourite recipes and ideas for future sessions. From making pizzas, pigs in blankets, pancakes and churros to tasting international dishes from India, Iran, Romania and Spain, the Cooking Club has delighted residents with a world of flavours.

The success of the Cooking Club is a true reflection of the dedication of the Princess Christian team. Activities Team Leader Carol Taylor said: “The Cooking Club has become a massive part of our residents’ lives. It is a meaningful activity that helps them feel valued, connected and engaged; they enjoy socialising and meeting others. It also brings back simple cooking techniques they may have used in the past, helping them reconnect with themselves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cooking together offers far more than delicious treats. It promotes communication, a sense of belonging, creativity and stimulates memories and reminiscence. Additionally, the shared experience of preparing and tasting food encourages laughter, friendship and a warm, joyful atmosphere.

Princess Christian Care Home

The Cooking Club also raises awareness about responsible food waste management, like composting. Residents actively place food waste into the compost bin, understanding that the compost will be used to nurture the home’s vegetable patch. This creates a cycle of growing, cooking and eating together, strengthening residents’ connection to the environment and the food they enjoy.

Residents and their families have shared heartwarming feedback on the Care Home’s social pages. One resident’s child said: “Looks like you all deserve medals for your hard work and care. It means so much to us and my lovely Dad,” while another added: “Very impressive! They look amazing! Well done residents – wish I was coming to tea.”

Cosmin added: “I’m so happy to have begun our Cooking Club some four years ago, and I'm delighted to hand over the reins to other Chefs here at Princess Christian who can bring something new to the table. Entering 2025, my colleague Chef Cristian has begun leading the ever-popular cooking sessions and I hope more of our Chefs will feel inspired to take over and share this experience with our dear residents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking ahead, the Cooking Club team plans to introduce pastry-making – including cheese straws, sausage rolls and cakes – ensuring enthusiasm and creativity continue to flourish.

For more information on Princess Christian Care Home’s Cooking Club, please visit: https://princess-christian.nellsar.com/tag/cookery-club/.