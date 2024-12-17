Survey shows 70% of British parents worry that they are not spending enough time with their children

Family Gaming

Concerned parents are taking up video gaming in a bid to bond with their children, according to a new study. The report by Logitech G, which designs gaming tech and gear, also shows 71% of Brits are concerned about the amount of quality time they spend with their kids. It comes just ahead of the Christmas school holidays.

Of those surveyed, 17% spend less than five hours a week engaging in quality time with their offspring – while only 26% of participants report 15 hours or more.

To combat the disconnect between adults and youngsters, an overwhelming 95% of parents believe embracing a hobby together could be key – but many (65%) struggle to find a suitable activity.

This worrying decline in socialising is leading to a new trend.

While film nights and watching television together have long been considered family hobby staples, 65% of those surveyed believe gaming offers a “more bonding experience”.

Many also enjoy the financial benefits of this passion, as 66% of parents report they would choose this activity to save money – compared to expensive days out, for instance.

Nearly nine in 10 participants (86%) said they would play video games with their children to enjoy quality time together.

Logitech G has shared the results of the survey in conjunction with its ‘Race Together’ campaign, which aims to bring families together through SIM (simulation) racing.

SIM racing games – such as Forza Horizon 5, which includes a Hot Wheels map – are easily accessible to all ages and abilities and are a “modern way for families to bond and play together”.

The company is hosting a series of family-friendly events, titled ‘Race City’, at the Merry Hill shopping centre in West Midlands until 15 December.

The results of gaming together as a family are overwhelmingly positive.

Of the participants who already practice this pastime with their children, 74% said they enjoy it.

Team-focused games were of particular interest, with 82% believing this could even help improve their relationship with their children.

Gaming being universally appealing also appears to be a big advantage.

However, a majority – nine out of 10 parents (89%) – say it is a good way to get family members of all ages involved.

“We believe that when we race, and game together we build stronger bonds and meaningful memories,” said Viktor Bartolomei, Head of Gaming Europe, Logitech G.

“Race Together and our Race City event is playtime with purpose.

“It fuels imagination, teamwork and growth, turning the excitement of play into shared cherished moments that last a lifetime.”