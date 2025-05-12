Swindon care home celebrates 80th anniversary of VE Day

Special guests from ‘Swindon Veterans’ joined residents, family, and friends for a traditional street party-style afternoon tea. The home’s head chef and hospitality team prepared a delicious selection of freshly-baked biscuits, sandwiches, cakes, and pastries for the occasion, all complemented by refreshing Pimm’s and pots of tea.

Live entertainment was provided by the D-Day Dolls who performed their mini concert, encouraging many attendees to don their dancing shoes for Fox Trots, Sambas, and Swings in the beautiful sunshine. The Swindon Veterans spent valuable time with residents discussing their personal experiences and shared wartime memories, including a special visit with one of White Lodge’s own veteran residents in his room

Ramona Gherendi, General Manager at White Lodge, said: “Many of our residents can remember the end of the war and understand its significance for our country. We wanted to celebrate this historic date while listening to our residents’ memories of the war and the experiences they lived through. We cannot thank the visiting Veterans enough for making the day so very special for our residents and guests. Many have enjoyed a wonderful trip down memory lane, sharing tales of wartime highs and lows.”

White Lodge care home provides nursing, residential and dementia care for respite residents and longer-term care. Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

