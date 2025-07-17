Swindon teenager volunteers at local retirement housing scheme
Tilly’s grandmother Rae who is a resident, asked staff if there were any jobs Tilly could carry out to help her complete her Bronze Duke of Edinburgh Award, and Tilly was asked to organise the library and the cupboard in the lounge where all the games and decorations were stored.
After sorting out the library there were three bags of unwanted books which were donated to another resident’s family member, who sold them to raise money for the Air Ambulance, raising £25.
Tilly is well known by many of the residents, as she has been visiting the scheme since she was a baby. She regularly helps her grandmother and other residents with various tasks - even helping to arrange a race night, which her grandmother would usually do.
Rae, Tilly’s grandmother said: “I asked my lovely granddaughter Tilly to help at Prince Rupert Court which also helped with her Duke of Edinburgh award. She sorted out the books in the library and tidied up the games and decorations up in the lounge. She’s a good girl and always willing to help her Nana and friends in the scheme.”
Jackie Wade, Independent Living Advisor at The Guinness Partnership said: “We would all like to thank Tilly for sorting out the library and storage cupboard, she did a fantastic job. Tilly is a lovely girl, and everyone wishes her the very best in completing her Duke of Edinburgh award.”
As a special thank you Tilly was presented with a certificate on behalf of the residents and was given a box of her favourite chocolates, as a much appreciated thank you for her time and effort.