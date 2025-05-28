Sylwia recognised for 20 years' work on Suffolk buses

Sylwia Bajon with Andy Fisher

A key member of the team at a Haverhill and Newmarket bus operator, Stagecoach East is celebrating 20 years working on local buses, preparing then to be at their best to get local people where they need to go.

Over the past 20 years, Sylwia Bajon has worked her way up to be Head of the Presentation Team, making sure that the buses are clean and prepared to the high standards that local passengers expect. As a major part of Stagecoach East’s Engineering operation, her team is also responsible for refuelling the buses overnight and using large and sophisticated pieces of equipment, like the bus-washes.

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “Being such a crucial part of our team for 20 years is a huge achievement, for what is one of the most physically demanding roles in the business. I am always grateful to Sylwia and her team.

“Our customers have a right to expect that their local bus will be in top condition, so they have a comfortable ride, and Sylwia and her team are brilliant at making sure that happens. They are very much the beating heart of what we do, and I greatly appreciate their work. The standards that they set are exceptional.”

Handing over her recognition, Engineering Manager, Andy Fisher, added: “Sylwia is a huge part of the team and I sincerely appreciate all her hard work and dedication over the past 20 years. She always sets the very highest of standards and then always finds a way to meet or even beat them.”