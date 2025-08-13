Sysco partners with Meals & More to provide 14,000 meals to children during school holidays

Sysco, Ireland’s largest foodservice provider, has partnered with the charity Meals & More and its partners Children in NI (CiNI), to help tackle food poverty and social isolation amongst school children. The partnership will see more than 14,000 meals served to children attending holiday clubs across Northern Ireland and represents an annual commitment from Sysco of £50,000. In addition to providing them with healthy meals, the programme supports children with fun and educational activities during the school holidays. Pictured announcing the partnership are Front row (L-R) Katrina (10) and Issac (10). Back row (L-R) Bethany Ebron, Programme Manager at Community Intercultural Programme Oasis Youth, a CiNI delivery partner, Mark Lee, Chief Executive of Sysco Belfast and Kyle Greer, Head Development Chef, Sysco Belfast.

Sysco, Ireland’s largest foodservice provider, has partnered with charity Meals & More, to help tackle food poverty and social isolation amongst school children in Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The partnership will see more than 14,000 meals served to children attending five holiday clubs across Northern Ireland and represents an annual commitment from Sysco of £50,000.

Speaking on the partnership, Sysco Chief Executive, Mark Lee said “It is a sobering statistic that around one in five children in Northern Ireland are living in relative poverty*. At Sysco, we understand how important nutritious food is, not just for health, but for bringing communities together. We're proud to contribute to raising awareness and working towards a brighter future for children most in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Meals & More and its delivery partners Children in Northern Ireland, make a real difference in the fight against child poverty, through this partnership we aim to help the charity extend access to the essential support services it provides during the school holidays. This initiative reflects our broader commitment to creating positive, lasting impact through meaningful community engagement.”

Meals & More was one of the first organisations to identify and challenge the problems associated with food poverty, which is suffered by millions of families across the UK when schools are closed and support is not readily available. Recently celebrating 10 years, the charity has provided funding for more than 2.5 million meals and has grown from supporting three clubs in 2015 to more than 360 in 2025.

Now in its 10th year, the charity continues to tackle not only hunger but the broader effects of poverty. In Northern Ireland, where nearly 30% of children are eligible for free school meals* and the summer break lasts up to nine weeks – significantly longer than in other parts of the UK – children from low-income families face heightened risks not just of food insecurity but of isolation, and emotional stress. These challenges can have a lasting impact on wellbeing and, as studies have shown***, educational outcomes. Meals & More clubs help close this gap by offering safe, structured spaces where children can stay active, engaged, and supported. Working with trusted local partners, the charity delivers enriching holiday experiences that make a meaningful difference in communities across Northern Ireland.

Peter McGrath, Operations Director at Meals & More, said "This year marks our 10th anniversary, and it’s incredible to see how far we’ve come since Meals & More was first founded by Brakes back in 2015. What started with a handful of clubs has grown into a UK-wide programme that’s delivered over 2.5 million healthy meals and supported thousands of children with food, fun, and friendship during the school holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Partnering now with Sysco Ireland is a really exciting step. We’re already supporting clubs in Northern Ireland, and this partnership means we can enhance our reach and impact there — helping even more children who might otherwise miss out.

"The families we work with tell us how much these clubs mean, especially with the ongoing pressure of the cost of living. That’s why partnerships like this matter — because together, we can make sure that more children have the chance to eat well, feel supported, and enjoy their holidays like every child should."

Sysco’s partnership with Meals & More will kickstart in September.