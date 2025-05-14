Take a deep dive into nature

We just wanted to share news of our latest project, as we think it’s something that might well appeal to readers! Taking place at the end of half-term between 30th May and 1st June, MSL’s series of four walks and talks offers a deep dive into the beautiful natural habitats of Hastings and Rother.

Anyone who loves nature, walking and the outdoors and wants to find out more about how we can cherish and protect our local beauty spots should read on.

Each event includes refreshments and a talk from an expert guide who will shine a light on the distinctive ecology of each location and explain how we can work with nature to defend these precious environments. Although close in distance, the landscapes of Dungeness, Rye Harbour, Hastings Country Park and Bulverhythe are richly diverse, as I’ve discovered on my recces of our planned routes.

For a really immersive experience of the wild, remote and uniquely beautiful Dungeness Peninsular, on Friday 30th May, we’re starting at the Romney Hythe and Dymchurch Railway café, where Manager Danny Martin will give a short talk about this much-loved miniature railway which has been operating since 1927. Danny is a lifelong railway enthusiast who spent 25 years as full-time General Manager of the RHDR and continues to offer his support as a Director as the railway nears its centenary.

Fishing Boat, Dungeness

Leaving steam and diesel behind, we’ll head out for some close-up encounters with nature. Guiding us will be ornithologist Dr Mark Wright, an experienced walk leader whose expertise encompasses writing species accounts and participating in bird surveys for the British Trust for Ornithology.

As we complete a circular walking route with stopping points at Dungeness Bird Observatory and the Seawatch hide, Mark will provide insights into the ecological importance of Dungeness and its role as a waypoint for migratory birds on their epic journeys around the globe.

On Saturday 31st we have two walks and talks, the first at Rye Harbour Nature. The emphasis of this walk is accessibility and we warmly welcome people of all fitness levels. This is the perfect walk for wheelchair, mobility scooter or walking frame users, parents with pushchairs and anyone who simply wants to take things at a slower pace.

The Nature Reserve is a brilliantly accessible destination with smooth, well maintained pathways easing the way. When I visited, Aimi Riffat, Wilder Learning and Communities Officer, kindly showed me into the fully wheelchair accessible bird hide where you can feel a genuine sense of connection to the wealth of wildlife that makes this beautiful coastal and wetland location so special. I also chatted to Val, a visitor who loves the Nature Reserve as it offers ‘a level playing field’ to mobility scooter users like herself, as well as having a lovely cafe!

Redshank, Rye Harbour Nature Reserve

On the day we’ll start at the Discovery Centre with coffee and cake, and an illustrated intro to the Nature Reserve's important work, before setting out armed with bird and wildflower spotter sheets and taking our time to appreciate the species-rich saline lagoon habitats.

As well as popping into the accessible bird hide, we’ll take in the picturesque red roofed hut and a wartime pillbox. Adding a literary dimension, we’ll even have the opportunity to stop at one of the listening posts on the poetry trail to hear how nature has inspired the Rye Harbour Writers Group.

Switching gears, our Saturday afternoon walk & talk begins and ends at the Bale House Discovery Centre in Hastings Country Park and takes the form of a circular nature trail through this stunning coastal reserve with its unique mosaic of habitats.

We’ll meet for a light lunch at the Coastguard Café before beginning our exploration of the Country Park's flora and fauna. Expect dramatic views, ancient woodland glens, a disused quarry and the chance to spot an Exmoor Pony. Be prepared for a few steep climbs and descents along the way!

Dungeness, Prospect Cottage

Back at the Bale House - Hastings’ first public straw bale building - we can get our breath back while Andrew Colquhoun from the Friends of the County Park divulges his knowledge of the history and habitats of this Special Area of Conservation.

For the final event of our walk and talk series on Sunday 1st June we’ll be navigating the seashore and countryside terrain of Bulverhythe and the Combe Valley. After a pitstop at the Oceanside Cafe, we’ll learn the secrets of the intertidal zone as we make our way along the coastal path, peeking into rook pools and skirting the site of the 17th Century shipwreck, the Amsterdam.

Our guide will be Emma Ramsden, an experienced walk leader and Combe Valley’s Senior Conservation, Education and Communities Lead for Groundwork South. Combe Valley is a really precious place to Emma, who grew up nearby and spent her childhood exploring the surroundings.

As we turn inland through Combe Valley, Emma will share plans to improve biodiversity and flood mitigation in response to the risk posed by climate change to the local community.

Combe Valley Community Garden with its native tree nursery provides our setting for packed lunch before we head into the Discovery Centre to hear from David Dennis about Bexhill Wild Domesday Project and its valuable work to assess our wild and natural treasures. Afterwards, a short cross-country stroll returns us to Glyne Gap.

Join us for one or more of these wonderful deep dives into nature. Hopefully we will have glorious weather for all of them! And don’t miss out on our special discount price for anyone booking two walks.