Talented writers celebrate grandparents in prose and scoop prizes

• Diana White, Club President of the North Cotswolds Rotary Club, Judy Lynn, 76 and a resident at Beechwood Park, Gracie Adams, 10 and 2nd place, and Andrew Connor, Deputy General Manager at Beechwood Park.

Brio Retirement Living development, Beechwood Park, welcomed children from Stow-on-the-Wold Primary School this week to celebrate their talents in a recent writing competition and collect their much-deserved prizes.

The competition was launched by the luxury later living development last month, with the theme of what makes a grandparent special. Children from the school’s Rotakids – the after-school club sponsored by North Cotswolds Rotary – entered the competition and visited the development to view their work, spend time chatting to homeowners, whilst the three lucky winners collected writing sets and vouchers for Beechwood Park’s Slate & Grain onsite brasserie, bar and coffee lounge.

In first place was Mollie Tustin, age 10, who shared prose about her ‘beautiful Grandma who lives in Kent’, second place went to Gracie Adams, age 10, who wrote a heartfelt piece about her grandma’s recovery from a serious illness, and in third place was Alex Cripps, age 11, who shared the importance of grandparents and how ‘grandparents’ rule!’.

The children from Stow-on-the-Wold Primary are frequent visitors to Beechwood Park and have already planned their festive visit in the coming weeks.

Matt Cotton, General Manager at Beechwood Park, shared: “We have many grandparents at our development here in Stow-on-the-Wold, and it was a joy to witness the generations interacting and sharing many a giggle too! Our homeowners always have an extra spring in their step after the children visit – their zest for life and youth is contagious and we can’t wait to celebrate some special Christmas moments together too. We really do have a super relationship with the school and long may it continue.”

Beechwood Park is a vital part of the community in Stow-on-the-Wold and hosts the Rotary Club’s fortnightly meeting at its onsite Slate & Grain brasserie, bar and coffee lounge. The Rotakids club is sponsored by the Rotary and is a fun and exciting way for children aged 7-12 to make friends and get involved with important activities in the community, all while having a great time in the process.

Rebecca Scutt, Headteacher at Stow-on-the-Wold Primary School, supported the pupils with ideas on how to express the importance of grandparents, and shared: “We have a strong relationship with Beechwood Park through our many creative endeavours – and were thrilled with the feedback from residents on the children’s writing skills. Our pupils who attend Rotakids loved going to Beechwood Park to collect their prizes - the development is so beautiful and it’s always a lovely experience for the two very different generations to get-together and have a chat!

“All the children involved loved the experience and we’re looking forward to our festive celebrations together. We love the bond we’ve forged with Beechwood Park, and it’s been a fabulous way to celebrate our community and the beautiful area we’re all a part of.”

