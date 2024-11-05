TalkTalk launches search for Charity of the Year with the ambition of raising £10,000 in funding

TalkTalk is inviting charities to apply for its brand-new Charity of the Year 2025 partnership to benefit from financial support, volunteering and increased visibility.

TalkTalk, the Salford-based connectivity provider, is launching a brand-new Charity of the Year partnership with the hope of raising £10,000 in funding - plus volunteering support.

TalkTalk, which has a proud history of working with a range of charities both nationally and locally to raise funds and awareness, is delighted to announce applications for its first Charity of the Year partnership are now open for 2025. It is seeking an impactful charity, ideally with a connection to the North West, to partner with for the upcoming year.

TalkTalk’s Charity of the Year 2025 will benefit from:

Olympias Music Foundation, a music charity based in Manchester that previously received support from TalkTalk

Fundraising events – TalkTalk colleagues will launch a series of fundraising events with the ambition of raising £10,000 to help with the charity’s mission

Volunteering support – TalkTalk colleagues will provide volunteering support through the connectivity provider’s Give Something Back programme, which enables employees to dedicate three working days per year to charitable activities

Increased visibility – TalkTalk will help to raise awareness about the charity and its mission through the partnership

Susie Buckridge, TalkTalk CEO, said: “I’m delighted to be launching our new Charity of the Year partnership to help harness the caring spirit of our colleagues to the benefit of a leading charity. I know I speak for all of us in saying we can’t wait to start working with whoever our colleagues choose.”

Each year, TalkTalk colleagues will select a new charity – and then spend the next 12 months doing all that they can to support it, from fundraising events to volunteering days through TalkTalk’s Give Something Back programme.

Who can apply?

Charities that are fully registered with the Charity Commission and have a charity number, with no political or religious affiliations, can apply.

How to apply

Eligible charities can apply by completing a short application form on TalkTalk’s website here and return it by email to [email protected] with the subject line “Charity of the Year application” by 5pm on December 5th 2024. Forms received after this date will not be considered.

Selection process

A colleague-led Charity Committee will draw up a small shortlist from the applications. Shortlisted charities will be asked to pitch to colleagues in January 2025, with a colleague vote deciding the Charity of the Year shortly afterwards. Only shortlisted charities will be contacted due to the likely volume of applications received.

For more information visit: www.talktalkgroup.com/charityoftheyear