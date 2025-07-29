Taylor Wimpey celebrates sold out community in Cullompton

A typical street scene at Taylor Wimpey's sold out Culm Valley Park

Taylor Wimpey Exeter has announced its Culm Valley Park development in Cullompton has now completely sold out.

The completion brings a close to the housebuilder’s time at the development on Siskin Chase.

Culm Valley Park, which opened in 2022, features 105 brand-new homes and has been popular with a range of different homebuyers. With all properties sold, the developer has provided a flourishing community for its residents in this sought-after neighbourhood.

Emma Smith, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Exeter, said: “We’re pleased to have sold out at Culm Valley Park. The new community has become a wonderful place for families to call home, and we look forward to welcoming the final residents as they move in.

“Those looking for homes in the Cullompton area are advised to visit our Orchard Grove development in Taunton to discover the range of homes available and how we can assist with moving to a new home.”

Taylor Wimpey has actively supported the Cullompton community through various initiatives, including collaborating with Willowbank Primary School to provide a £2,400 donation for its new outdoor play area. The housebuilder also made a donation towards last year’s Cullompton Festival of Culture, covering the costs of Marram Grass and Dick Graham, who played a folk fusion set in the Waldrons Garden.

Overall contributions to Cullompton from Taylor Wimpey include £317,000 dedicated to primary schools in the local area, a further £305,000 to the improvements at Cullompton College, and £40,169 dedicated towards the Cullompton Air Quality Action Plan and the planting of 149 new trees.

Those keen to purchase a new home nearby are advised to visit Taylor Wimpey’s Orchard Grove development. For more information on the homes available, please call 01823 711 807 or visit the website.