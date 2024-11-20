Taylor Wimpey donates high visibility jackets to light up Aldershot pupils on their walk to school

Pupils from The Cambridge Primary School following a hi vis vest donation for Road Safety Week

In support of Road Safety Week this November, pupils at The Cambridge Primary School have been provided with high visibility jackets, thanks to a donation from Taylor Wimpey West London.

Since 1995, road safety charity Brake has been working to make streets safe and healthy places for all. Road Safety Week (17th - 23rd November) is Brake's biggest road safety campaign, with thousands of schools, organisations and communities getting involved to share important road safety messages.

In order to ensure that pupils at the school enjoy their walk to and from school safely during the winter months, the housebuilder has gifted 50 high visibility jackets to the children for them to wear during their morning and evening commute.

Miss Tancock, Headteacher at The Cambridge Primary School, said: “Road Safety Week is a vital initiative so we’re really grateful to Taylor Wimpey for their kind donation. Walking is a great way for our pupils to start the day with us, and the donation enables them to arrive and leave the school premises in a much safer way, which is the most important thing of all.”

Gemma Bibby, Sales and Marketing Director, at Taylor Wimpey West London, said: “We’re proud to have been able to make this donation to The Cambridge Primary School this November, and are always keen to support the Road Safety Week initiative. We want to encourage children and their parents to walk to school, and we hope the high visibility jackets we’ve donated will help them to do this safely, and provide them with reassurance while out on their travels.”

