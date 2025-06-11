Taylor Wimpey encourages pupil creativity in speed sign design competition

Winning pupil of the design competition receiving her speed sign design

Pupils at Orchard Grove Primary School have taken part in a design competition to create a sign, now displayed at Taylor Wimpey’s Orchard Grove development.

The pupils were asked to apply their creative minds to design a speed sign that would encourage both visitors and homeowners to keep their driving speed down and ensure the streets on the development stay as safe as possible.

The winners each received gift cards as prizes for their submissions and were recently invited to Orchard Grove to see the winning design installed and displayed around the development.

Clare Strange, Business Manager at Orchard Grove Primary School, said: “We’re thankful to Taylor Wimpey for giving our pupils such an amazing opportunity. The design competition provided our pupils with the chance to think outside the box creatively.

The competition winners photographed with the Taylor Wimpey team following the speed sign installation

“Our pupils had a fantastic time designing their speed signs and the winners were definitely excited to visit Orchard Grove to watch the installation.”

Emma Smith, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Exeter, said: “Our speed sign design competition with Orchard Grove Primary School was a great chance to engage with the primary school. We truly enjoyed all the submissions we received and were moved to hear of students' enthusiasm for the competition.

“We hope this activity has sparked a lasting interest in design among the pupils at Orchard Grove Primary and we are proud to have welcomed the winning pupils to our Orchard Grove development to show our appreciation for their hard work.”

Set on the outskirts of Taunton, Orchard Grove has a range of two, three, four and five bedroom properties available with prices starting at £265,000. To find out more about the homes available at Orchard Grove, please call 01823 711 807 or visit the website at https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/taunton/orchard-grove.