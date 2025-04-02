Taylor Wimpey helps Exeter Foodbank in their efforts to lift people out of poverty

By Rhea Foster
Contributor
7 minutes ago
Taylor Wimpey has helped Exeter Foodbank in its bid to lift families across the city out of poverty for good with a £500 donation.

The generosity of local residents each year allows the charity to offer food packages to hundreds of people. The foodbank has since launched a new appeal in an effort to make a long-term difference to people’s lives.

The appeal is centered around its financial inclusion work, which tackles some of the root causes of poverty. The foodbank works with families to address the issues that keep them trapped in a cycle of hunger and insecurity.

Through the appeal, the charity hopes to address long-term challenges and empower families to become financially independent, with the result that they no longer need to use the foodbank.

Photos taken at Exeter Foodbank following a £500 donation from Taylor Wimpey ExeterPhotos taken at Exeter Foodbank following a £500 donation from Taylor Wimpey Exeter
Taylor Wimpey is building new homes around Exeter, including at Apsham Grange in Topsham, Lunar Rise in Exeter, and at Cranbrook. The housebuilder donated £500 towards the foodbank’s appeal as part of its programme of community support.

Emma Smith, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Exeter, said: "At Taylor Wimpey, we believe in supporting the communities where we build and live. What Exeter Foodbank is trying to do through its latest appeal is so important in making a long-term difference to people’s lives.

“We hope that this contribution can bring some comfort and joy to families across our communities to those who need it most. We are committed to continuing our support for local initiatives throughout the year."

Mark Richardson, Manager of Exeter Foodbank, said: “Exeter Foodbank is very grateful to Taylor Wimpey for their support. While emergency food can help people through a week, our financial inclusion work can help change things long-term for the better for a household. This is our aim and aspiration. It is really encouraging to receive support such as this as it helps make our valuable work possible.”

Photos taken at Exeter Foodbank following a £500 donation from Taylor Wimpey Exeter.Photos taken at Exeter Foodbank following a £500 donation from Taylor Wimpey Exeter.
To donate to Exeter Foodbank, visit https://exeterfoodbank.co.uk/give-help/donate-money.

For further information about Taylor Wimpey’s developments around Exeter, please visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/exeter.

