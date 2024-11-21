Taylor Wimpey helps to keep students safe this Road Safety Week

By Jayni Patel
Contributor
6 hours ago
Claydon Primary School pupils with their new road safety equipmentClaydon Primary School pupils with their new road safety equipment
Claydon Primary School pupils with their new road safety equipment
Taylor Wimpey East Anglia has donated a bundle of road safety equipment to Claydon Primary School in Ipswich, in support of Road Safety Week.

Claydon Primary School received a colourful collection of reflective equipment including, bag tags, snap bands and high-vis vests allowing students to shine bright and be seen on their way to and from school.

Road Safety Week is taking place between the 17th and 23rd November 2024, allowing thousands of schools, organisations and communities to get involved and raise awareness of the importance of road safety.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mrs O’Connor, Headteacher at Claydon Primary School said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Taylor Wimpey East Anglia for their generous donation. Many of our pupils walk to and from school and as winter approaches it’s important that our students can be seen on their travels. The new road safety equipment will really help our children arrive and leave the school premises safely in the winter and beyond.”

Olivia Peters, Head of Sales at Taylor Wimpey East Anglia said: “We’re proud to provide much needed equipment to Claydon Primary School which is located close to our Barham Meadows development. Road Safety Week is a great initiative and we hope that our donation will encourage the children to walk to school and spend more time outdoors, while staying safe.”

Related topics:Taylor WimpeyIpswich
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice