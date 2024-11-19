Taylor Wimpey supports Aldershot Military Museum Remembrance Day Trail

TW_AldershotMuseum-56

Taylor Wimpey West London has supported Aldershot Military Museum by providing resources for its children’s Remembrance Day activity trail.

Taylor Wimpey, who build nearby at Stanhope Gardens, contributed 150 maps for the benefit of those completing the Remembrance Day activity trail and awarded 120 poppy snap bands as prizes, with each child who participated receiving one.

Over 200 children took part in the activity trail at Aldershot Military Museum, which was set up by Aldershot Military Museum with the purpose of providing visiting youngsters with an accessible and engaging way of connecting with the country’s fallen soldiers and to better understand and celebrate the armed forces.

Ian Grierson, Community Manager at Aldershot Military Museum, which is operated by Hampshire Cultural Trust, said: “We’d like to thank Taylor Wimpey for the donation towards our Remembrance Day trail. Commemorative events and activities that keep the heroic actions of our valiant soldiers, both past and present, in the forefront of all our minds are vitally important and we appreciate Taylor Wimpey reaching out to us and offering a helping hand.

“The Remembrance Day activity trail was a great success and we look forward to hosting the event next year and hopefully welcoming even more attendees.”

Gemma Bibby, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey West London, said: “We are honoured to have been able to support Aldershot Military Museum with its Remembrance Day activity trail and to show our appreciation for those that have fought for our country and currently represent the branches of our armed forces at home and abroad.

“Aldershot Military Museum and the work it is engaged in throughout Aldershot is of real importance to the local community and we are delighted to have been given the opportunity to support them through our recent donation.”

