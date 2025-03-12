Taylor Wimpey supports Exeter school with World Book Day donation

Whipton Barton Federation has received a £200 World Book Day gift card from Taylor Wimpey Exeter as part of the housebuilder’s commitment to the national campaign.

World Book Day is a charity campaign that takes place in March every year and aims to promote reading for pleasure, offering every child and young person the opportunity to immerse themselves in new tales and to enjoy the experience of sharing their favourite stories with their friends, family and teachers.

In support of the national campaign, the housebuilder selected Whipton Barton Federation School, near to its Lunar Rise development, to receive a £200 World Book Day gift card, enabling the school to provide a variety of books for its pupils.

Whipton Barton Federation places a strong emphasis on reading, recognising its importance for academic success and personal growth. The Exeter primary school integrates reading into daily activities, with all year groups participating in "Drop Everything and Read" (DEAR) sessions that encourage a love for reading and allow pupils to explore a variety of texts.

Helen Vincent, Business Support Manager at Whipton Barton Federation, said: “World Book Day is such an important campaign at Whipton Barton Federation. The donation from Taylor Wimpey has arrived at such a great time as we’ve just completed refurbishments to our school library.

“Each of our classrooms is equipped with a library and pupils from Nursery to Year 6 regularly visit the school library to develop independent research skills and share books with their families. Through activities such as storytelling and phonics sessions, our Accelerated Reader programme and Whole Class Reading lessons, the school nurtures a lifelong love of reading and promotes the development of essential reading skills.

“We’re really grateful to Taylor Wimpey for this donation and hope it will continue to encourage our pupils to love reading as they progress in their educational journeys.”

Emma Smith, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Exeter, said: “World Book Day is a fantastic celebration. The campaign encourages children and young adults to embrace reading, discover new tales and engage in discussions with their peers, which we’re supportive of.

“We’re glad to hear pupils at Whipton Barton Federation School enjoyed World Book Day and we hope that our donation will make a real difference to the school for years to come”

