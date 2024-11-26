Taylor Wimpey to invest almost £24m in Bromsgrove community

TWNM_Sanders View at Perryfields

Taylor Wimpey has committed almost £24 million to deliver a range of new facilities and improvements to existing services in the areas surrounding its new Perryfields development in Bromsgrove.

In accordance with planning permission for the wider Perryfields development, the housebuilder will pay Worcestershire County Council £6.1M to deliver a new first school for local pupils, allocating a portion of these funds to help expand existing secondary schools in the area.

Over £800,000 will be invested in local healthcare to support vital services such as those offered by the Worcestershire NHS Acute Hospitals Trust.

TWNM_Sanders View at Perryfields24-03432

Additionally, Bromsgrove District Council will receive over £1m to improve open spaces in the surrounding area and £645,000 to build and maintain a new community pavilion at the King George Recreation Ground. As part of these investments, £300k will be used to enhance other offsite recreation at the King George and the Sanders View/Battlefield Brook recreation area.

Taylor Wimpey will pay over £1.8m to improve the A3 and other local highways and junctions. A further contribution of £381k will support sustainable infrastructure improvements, such as new cycle and pedestrian links across Bromsgrove Town Centre. Over £300k will be spent to improve existing public transport services.

Once complete, the entire Sanders View at Perryfields development will consist of up to 1,300 new homes, 30% of which will be allocated as affordable housing. With strong transport links, new areas of play, an extra care facility and a local centre offering leisure and retail units, this vibrant community will be well suited to a range of buyers.

Helen Chard, Land Director for Taylor Wimpey North Midlands, said: “We are committed to giving back to the local communities in which we build.

“These significant contributions towards community infrastructure and services will have a real impact on those living and working in Bromsgrove and we are excited to welcome the very first occupants to our upcoming Sanders View at Perryfields development.”

Sanders View at Perryfields is located on Stourbridge Road, Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, B61 0BH. To register your interest in the first homes on the development, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/bromsgrove/sanders-view-at-perryfields.