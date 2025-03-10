Taylor Wimpey welcomes Ascot pupils for biodiversity workshop

Taylor Wimpey West London welcomed pupils to its Heatherwood Royal development in Ascot for a site tour, highlighting the biodiversity features at the development.

Last year the housebuilder sponsored a biodiversity challenge held by Charters School. Taylor Wimpey provided a site plan for Heatherwood Royal, which Year 8 pupils then used as the basis to design a plan for a housing development with a biodiverse environment. The Taylor Wimpey team then helped to judge the best designs.

To further enhance their learning, Taylor Wimpey arranged for the pupils to visit the development on Tuesday, February 4. Several members of the team from a range of departments including sales, planning, site, and land took part.

Throughout the visit important topics in the planning and progression of a housing development were discussed, such as wildlife habitats, preservation and land planning.

Pupils from The Charters School spotting the insect hotels in one of the show home gardens at Heatherwood Royal

Charters School is currently exploring biodiversity with its pupils, touching on the importance and impacts of plants and animals in the local area.

Miss H Follett, KS3 and Vocational Qualifications Lead at Charters School, said: “We’re grateful to Taylor Wimpey for welcoming our pupils to Heatherwood Royal. The day ran smoothly and was valued by the students that attended.

“Trips such as these are vital to ensuring our pupils get a hands-on approach to learning, especially about topics such as biodiversity and what they can do to leave a positive impact.”

Hosted in the show home and Sales Information centre, the biodiversity visit was followed by a tour of Heatherwood Royal where pupils were given the opportunity to spot some of the biodiversity features on the development including bird boxes, insect hotels and hedgehog highways

The Charters School pupils in one of the show home gardens at Heatherwood Royal during the biodiversity visit

Emma Watson Senior Sales Manager at Taylor Wimpey West London said: “We’re so pleased to have welcomed Charters School to Heatherwood Royal. School visits such as these are vital to providing pupils with experiences outside the classroom and we’re grateful to all the pupils that attended.

“At Taylor Wimpey we believe in nurturing local biodiversity and we hope pupils at Charters School were able to walk away with a little more knowledge on what we can do to have a positive impact.”

