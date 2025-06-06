Technician takeover highlights careers in pest control

Harry Leyland and Aislyn Risk

A national trade body is handing control of its social media platforms to five pest technicians from across the UK for World Pest Day (June 6).

BPCA members are posting from the association’s Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X accounts to highlight the benefits of a career in the pest control industry.

Pest professionals have a key role to play in protecting public health, supporting businesses and safeguarding wildlife and natural environments.

The industry offers a variety of career opportunities and specialisms, such as working with birds of prey, field biologist and product development.

Carl Hoult, Elsie Anderson, Craig Hoult

Taking part in the technician takeover is:

Aislyn Risk, Pest Solutions, Scotland

Carl and Craig Hoult, Reaper Bird Solutions, Norfolk

Elsie Anderson, Pest Solutions Scotland

Harry Leyland, PestForce, Doncaster

Karen Dawes, Training and Development Manager at BPCA, said: “There are many routes to a successful career in professional pest management, from people leaving military service or looking for a career change, to young people and university graduates considering their next steps.

“BPCA membership encompasses a huge range of businesses operating in domestic, commercial and industrial sectors, using specialist techniques that protect the food chain, homes, businesses, wildlife and the environment from the potentially harmful impact of a pest infestation.”

Visit the BPCA careers page ( bpca.org.uk/careers) or get in touch to find out more about careers in pest control.

BPCA member businesses are endorsed by the Government via the TrustMark quality scheme as they must carry the correct insurances and are trained and qualified technicians who are assessed to the British Standard in pest management EN 16636 and follow BPCA’s Codes of Best Practice..

To find a BPCA member visit: bpca.org.uk/find.