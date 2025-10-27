Teenage pianist has received ‘life-changing’ support

Chapman is a 15-year-old pianist from Hong Kong who now lives and studies in the UK. Born with a rare condition that caused blindness, he also lives with complex disabilities including autism, learning and speech difficulties, and hearing loss. Despite these challenges, he has shown an extraordinary gift for music, which has become his greatest passion and clearest form of expression.

His connection with The Amber Trust began almost immediately after arriving in the UK when he was 11 years old. On just his second day in the country, Chapman met Professor Adam Ockelford, the charity’s founder. Adam and the Amber team were the first to welcome him into the British music community, and from that moment, their support has been unwavering.

Through the Amber Music Award, Chapman receives piano lessons tailored to his needs, alongside performance opportunities and personal mentorship. His father, Chun, reflects: “The Amber Trust has been life-changing for Chapman. It’s not just about funding lessons; it’s about believing in his potential. Music is his voice, and without the support from Amber, his voice wouldn’t be heard the same way.” These gifts in Wills play a vital role in helping children like Chapman unlock their potential through music - not just today, but for years to come.

Chapman and his family are now part of a wider Amber community. He regularly performs at fundraising concerts with other young Amber musicians - joyful and inspiring events where stories, ideas, and experiences are shared. He has also found a powerful role model in a vision impaired university-level music student, who acts as a youth mentor and shares his passion.

With Amber’s support, Chapman flourished, passed his ABRSM ARSM diploma in piano at age 13 and is now preparing for his LRSM / LTCL recital diploma. His musical achievements have also earned him wider recognition, leading to appearances on The Piano, Gogglebox, Blue Peter and the BBC, as well as multiple prestigious awards. Most notably, he was accepted into the Junior Conservatoire at Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance, an exceptional milestone not just for him, but for the wider community of vision impaired and neurodivergent young musicians.

Chapman continues to collaborate on creative projects in varied settings, meeting people from all walks of life. These experiences are especially valuable for someone who struggles to access the world through conventional education. Through music, he is building real-world understanding, lasting connections, and a strong sense of belonging. Reflecting on the generosity of those who have left a gift to the Amber Trust in their Will, in turn bringing this source of joy in his life, Chapman says: “Thank you for helping me to learn music. I love playing the piano, it makes me feel happy.”

For many supporters, remembering the charity in their Will alongside their loved ones is a powerful way to ensure that children with complex needs continue to find their voice through music. It’s a legacy of opportunity, creativity, and belief—one that complements the support they may already give in their lifetime.

Such gifts help charities like The Amber Trust bring the joy of music to blind and partially sighted children, removing the barriers they may face in accessing musical opportunities and experiences.

Last year alone, The Amber Trust supported more than 720 blind and partially sighted children, with thanks to the support of gifts in Wills. But the need is ever growing and, today, there’s a waiting list for every one of their programmes with more children needing their support.

Gifts in Wills help fund the development of innovative and accessible instruments like the Mugo, open doors to recognised music qualifications through Trinity College London, and provide vital early support through Amber’s Little Amber, AmberPlus and With Music in Mind schemes.

Lucinda Frostick, Director of Remember A Charity, says: “So many of us rely on charities at key points in our lifetimes—whether that’s for care in times of crisis or for the experiences that bring joy to our everyday lives. With more people choosing to remember the causes they care about in their Will, these donations have become increasingly important in sustaining these services.”

By leaving a gift in your Will, charities like The Amber Trust could help meet that demand and hit their target of supporting as many of the 29,000 vision impaired children in the UK as possible.

Large or small, every gift has a big impact and helps empower the lives of vision impaired children through music.

The Amber Trust is a charity that aims to transform the lives of blind and partially sighted children through music.