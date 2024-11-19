Temperatures plummet to -11: Keep older loved ones safe, warns care expert

Person walking through a blizzard

Snow, ice, wintery showers and freezing temperatures have hit the UK but elderly care experts at Mobility Solutions Direct are warning Brits to protect their older loved ones as temperatures hit -11C.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Age UK, 3.6 million older Britons live alone, with 25,000 older people on average dying prematurely from cold-related illnesses each year. Last year, there were 4,950 excess winter deaths in winter last year.

In light of these concerning statistics, care expert Lee Cartwright at Mobility Solutions Direct has outlined 5 ways family members can keep older loved ones safe ahead of brutal winter weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cold weather, ice and wet surfaces greatly increase the risk of a fall for older adults, especially those with mobility issues. As there are more winter weather warnings, it is important to keep an eye on your older loved ones. High winds, low temperatures and heavy rain will make it difficult for older Brits to maintain their usual routines.”

Stock up on supplies: “Most importantly, make sure any older loved ones have enough supplies to cover them for at least a week. This way, they won't need to risk going out into cold and potentially hazardous conditions to get food, toiletries, and other household items.” Encourage balanced meals: “Ensure your loved ones are eating properly as this will help them maintain a healthy body weight, and encourage balanced meals of fruit, vegetables and protein. Regular warm meals will help regulate body temperature. Staying hydrated is equally important, as dehydration can lead to becoming light-headed, increasing the risk of falls. Older people should aim to drink 6-8 glasses of water a day.” Insulate the home: “As the weather gets colder, it is important to keep your elderly loved ones’ home warm. If their body temperature drops below 35C, they face serious risks like hypothermia. To prevent this, make sure their home is well-insulated. Look for drafts around windows and doors and seal any gaps with weatherstripping or caulk to keep the cold out.” Regulate the home’s temperature: “For older adults aged 65 or older or those with heart or lung conditions, it’s important to keep their home temperature at a minimum of 18°C. If you or your loved ones have central heating, setting the thermostat to 21°C during the day and lowering it a few hours before bedtime can help create a comfortable and safe environment.” Emergency contacts and medicine: “Check in regularly with your older loved ones, whether by person or phone. This will mentally stimulate them, contributing to their overall health. Ensure they have emergency contacts easily accessible and that they have an adequate supply of medications for the week.”