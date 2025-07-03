Terence Watts honoured by Gift of the Givers Foundation as BWRT marks 10 years of global impact

Terence Watts, renowned psychotherapist and creator of BrainWorking Recursive Therapy (BWRT®)

Terence Watts, renowned psychotherapist and creator of BrainWorking Recursive Therapy (BWRT®) has been formally honoured by the Gift of the Givers Foundation, Africa’s largest disaster relief organisation founded on the continent.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Foundation commended Watts for the transformative role BWRT® is playing in trauma support across their global relief efforts.

“This work is revolutionary,” said Dr.Imtiaz Sooliman, founder and chair of the Gift of the Givers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a counselling psychologist working in the NGO sector, I’ve witnessed first-hand the extraordinary power of BWRT in trauma work. You’ve made a remarkable contribution to humanity.”

The Foundation’s use of BWRT® continues to grow in regions affected by disaster, conflict, and crisis, helping to deliver psychological first aid that is both compassionate and effective.

The recognition comes as the International BWRT® Institute, founded by Watts in 2015, celebrates its 10th anniversary. What began as a bold new approach to therapy has grown into a global movement, with over 5,000 practitioners in more than 40 countries using BWRT® to address anxiety, PTSD, phobias, and complex trauma.

“To receive this honour during our tenth anniversary year is profoundly meaningful,” said Watts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It reflects not just the science behind BWRT®, but the human impact it’s having in some of the most difficult conditions imaginable.”

Rooted in neuroscience, BWRT® works in the critical moment between stimulus and conscious response, helping individuals resolve emotional distress without needing to relive traumatic experiences. Its speed, depth and adaptability have made it a vital tool for frontline professionals working in conflict zones, disaster relief, and crisis recovery.

Reflecting on a decade of development, Watts said:

“I originally thought BWRT would be an excellent tool for anxiety - but then it started changing lives after suicide attempts, in war zones, in post-disaster trauma. That’s when I realised it was much more than therapy. It’s a lifeline.”

Looking ahead, Watts is exploring new applications of BWRT® - including for ADHD - while continuing its mission to be a leader in global mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This recognition from Gift of the Givers isn’t just a milestone - it’s a motivator,” added Watts.

“This honour is a shared one,” added Watts. “Together, we’re driving change. Together, we’re changing lives.”

www.bwrt-professionals.com