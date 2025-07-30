Tewkesbury Fields Teddy Bears Picnic brings local community together

Staff at Tewkesbury Fields made everyone feel welcome and were delighted to see different generations having fun together. Visitors enjoyed plenty of refreshments, prepared by the catering team, who were hard at work making sure that a great time was had by all – it really was a team effort!

Resident, Anne dressed as a Teddy Bear said: “I thoroughly enjoyed it. I was surrounded by lots of great people, and it was great to see the children enjoying themselves. The weather held out until we finished. Staff did a great job, not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together.”

General Manager at the home, said: “Staff at Tewkesbury Fieldsare dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success!”

Tewkesbury Fields care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Tewkesbury Fields provides residential care and dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long term

1 . Contributed Fun Photo: Submitted Share

2 . Contributed Welcome Photo: Submitted Share

3 . Contributed Family Fun Photo: Submitted Share

4 . Contributed Teddy Bears Picnic Photo: Submitted Share