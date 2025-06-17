Thank a Teacher Day: East of England Automotive Technicians celebrate their FE teacher

Freddy Hewitt

To mark Thank a Teacher Day, Jack Storey, who completed a Level 3 Motor Vehicle diploma at East Coast College, reflects on the positive impact his FE teacher had on his career journey.

Over 1.8 million people across the UK are training in the FE sector across diverse settings including colleges, workshops and adult learning centres. FE teachers play a vital role in helping learners build skills, gain confidence, and take the next step in their careers.

Jack Storey (now a technician at Thurlow Nunn in Norwich) and Freddy Hewitt from Wenhaston (now a MOT Tester at PJN Motor Engineering), FE alumni who completed their diplomas in Motor Vehicle at East Coast College, are one of many who kick started their careers through further education. Their former FE teacher, Matthew Yeldham, transitioned from a career in motor industry and now inspires the next generation of automotive technicians by sharing his skills through further education.

This Thank a Teacher Day Jack and Freddy want to celebrate the brilliant work FE teachers do preparing people for their careers and share their gratitude for the role Matthew played in kick starting their careers.

Matthew Yeldham

Jack shares: “My Further Education (FE) course gave me the theoretical foundation to start my current job, but it was the industry experience of my FE teacher, Matthew, that helped prepare me to enter the engineering sector. Having worked as a vehicle technician with Audi, Matthew understood the challenges we’d face in the real world and used that insight to prepare us for stepping into the industry.

Matthew helped me build confidence in my abilities, reminding me that no job is too big or too small if I trust myself to do it. That mindset has stayed with me throughout my apprenticeship and into my current role as a technician at Thurlow Nunn. I’m so thankful for the support he gave me - it made a real difference in my career journey.

Professionals in FE bring theory to life for their learners. They know what it takes to succeed in the industry and that makes all the difference when you’re just starting out.”

Freddy Hewitt, who completed a Level 3 Motor Vehicle apprenticeship at East Coast College, reflects on the positive impact his FE teacher, Matthew Yeldham, had on his career journey, he shares:

Jack Storey

“My Further Education teacher Matthew played a pivotal role in shaping my career as a Technician and MOT Tester at PJN Motor Engineering. With his background as an Audi vehicle technician, he applied his real-world experience when teaching us – helping to bridge the gap between theory and practice in a way that truly prepared us to work in the engineering industry.

Having a tutor with industry experience is invaluable. They understand both the highs and the hurdles of the job, and they teach with a depth that goes beyond the curriculum. I loved being able to ask questions that were connected to real-life scenarios, Matthew always had interesting and intriguing answers.

Midway through my course, I started facing some personal challenges. I wasn’t sure I’d make it to the finish line. But Matthew didn’t give up on me and his belief in me made all the difference. Matthew saw potential in me, drawn from his own experience in the trade, and that belief gave me the strength to keep going.

Matthew’s dedication transformed my journey. He taught me that being a mechanic isn’t just a job; it’s a passion. Thanks to him, I discovered a love for my work and the drive to succeed in my career”

Matthew Yeldham, has been a motor vehicle studies teacher at East Coast College in Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth since 2021. He began his career in the motor industry working in various garages and dealerships before deciding to make the change to teaching. Matthew’s decision to pivot into FE teaching comes from a desire to inspire and motivate the next generation of industry talent. He really enjoys working with his apprentices, watching them build in confidence, develop the skills they need to succeed in the automotive industry.

Matthew Yeldham, an FE Teacher in Motor Vehicle 1-3 & Apprentices at the East Coast College, reflect on his career pivot from the industry to FE teaching: ’I have worked my way through every corner of the motor vehicle industry - from black cabs to Ferraris - and I’ve seen how powerful this sector can be when it embraces change. That’s what drives me as an FE teacher: showing students that this isn’t just about spanners and engines - it’s about innovation, sustainability, and shaping the future.

I know what it’s like to feel unsure about your path, and I want to be the person who says, ‘You can do this.’ Watching a learner go from self-doubt to success is the most rewarding part of my job.”

The Department for Education’s Teach in Further Education (FE) campaign is calling on those with industry experience to teach in FE by sharing their skills and training the next generation of workers in their field.

FE teachers are needed across many subject areas, with particular demand for professionals from the following sectors: Health and Social Care, Construction, Engineering and Manufacturing, Digital and IT.

Practical experience gained from industry is highly sought after and prior teaching qualifications or an academic degree isn’t always needed to start teaching in further education. Teacher training can be completed on the job, meaning FE teachers can begin earning straight away.

There are full-time, part-time and flexible contracts available, allowing FE teachers to balance their hours alongside their current job or personal responsibilities.