Thank a Teacher Day: South West engineer celebrates her FE teacher

Donna Green

To mark Thank a Teacher Day, Louise Timoney, an Associate Engineer at GKN Aerospace who studied Mechanical Engineering at Isle of Wight College shares how her FE teacher supported her with making first steps into the industry.

Over 1.8 million people across the UK are training in the FE sector across diverse settings including colleges, workshops and adult learning centres. FE teachers play a vital role in helping learners build skills, gain confidence, and take the next step in their careers.

Louise Timoney, an Associate Engineer at GKN Aerospace who studied Mechanical Engineering at Isle of Wight College, is one of many who kick starts their career through further education. Her FE teacher, Donna Green, transitioned from an 8-year career in the sector and now inspires the next generation of engineers by sharing her skills through further education.

This Thank a Teacher Day Louise wants to celebrate the brilliant work FE teachers do preparing people for their careers and share her gratitude for the role Donna played in kick starting her career.

Louise shares: “My Further Education (FE) course laid the foundation for my career. What truly stood out was having a teacher who brought learning to life with real-world insights and experiences.

Donna, my engineering FE teacher, combined theory with hands-on practical work and shared her industry knowledge in a way that made lessons engaging and relevant. She showed a genuine interest in our professional development and shared her passion for the field with warmth and enthusiasm. I’ll always remember the simple but powerful encouragement we often heard — ‘go for it.’

Now, as an Associate Engineer at GKN Aerospace, I work closely with apprentices and enjoy passing on my expertise. I can see myself teaching in FE in the future, it’s a great way to give back and support the next generation.”

Louise's FE teacher, Donna Green, from the Isle of Wight Collegehas been a FE teacher for 11 years. Donna wanted to be an engineer from a young age, but was told “it is a boy’s job”.

After working in administration until her mid-30s, she defied expectations and retrained as a computer-aided designer at an electrical engineering company, specialising in CAD design and three-dimensional models. After and 8 years in the industry, Donna decided to share her skills through teaching in FE. She’s now working on the frontline of advocating for innovative and sustainable practices within the industry, while also training the next generation of engineers.

Donna Green, an Operations Manager for Engineering at the Isle of Wight College, shares about her experience in FE: “I was told engineering wasn’t for girls, but that didn’t stop me from pursuing a career in this sector. After retraining in my 30s and working in CAD for eight years, someone I know suggested that I consider FE teaching when getting my higher diploma. I jumped at the chance.

What I love most is seeing students light up when they realise, they’re studying something they truly care about. I’ve taught learners from Level 2 all the way to HND and watching them grow in confidence - is the most rewarding part of the job.

Teaching in FE gives me the chance to pass on not just technical skills, but belief in what’s possible.”

The Department for Education’s Teach in Further Education (FE) campaign is calling on those with industry experience to teach in FE by sharing their skills and training the next generation of workers in their field.

FE teachers are needed across many subject areas, with particular demand for professionals from the following sectors: Health and Social Care, Construction, Engineering and Manufacturing, Digital and IT.

Practical experience gained from industry is highly sought after and prior teaching qualifications or an academic degree isn’t always needed to start teaching in further education. Teacher training can be completed on the job, meaning FE teachers can begin earning straight away.

There are full-time, part-time and flexible contracts available, allowing FE teachers to balance their hours alongside their current job or personal responsibilities