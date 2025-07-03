Thanks to players of The Health Lottery, The Brain Charity receives a £15,000 Grant

The Brain Charity

London-based Health Lottery shares good news as The Brain Charity is one of 12 organisations awarded funding through the first closed round of The Health Lottery Foundation which has shared £200,000 of grants thanks to players of The Health Lottery.

Delva Patman, CEO of The Health Lottery Foundation, recently visited The Brain Charity in Liverpool to see how £15,000 of funding—made possible by players of The Health Lottery—is supporting the charity’s counselling work. The visit gave Delva a firsthand view of how that funding is helping people with neurological conditions to access specialist support.

The centre includes social spaces, charity offices, counselling rooms and a gym. During the visit, Delva met staff, volunteers, clients—and Bertie, the counselling dog. Several activities were taking place across the building, including a lively boccia session. Boccia is a Paralympic sport played by disabled people.

Sharon Berry, Counselling Manager at The Brain Charity, said Bertie plays a key role in making clients feel calm and able to talk during their sessions.

Delva Patman said: “It was a real privilege to visit The Brain Charity and see how funding is helping in such a direct and meaningful way. The atmosphere in the building was full of warmth, energy and care. Meeting the team—and of course Bertie the dog—brought home just how much thought goes into creating a safe, welcoming space for people who really need it. This is exactly the kind of work The Health Lottery Foundation is proud to support

The £15,000 grant is being used to help fund the charity’s counselling service. The Brain Charity receives around 3,000 new referrals every year, and most people continue accessing support long-term. Demand is growing, and funding like this helps meet that need.

The Health Lottery’s CEO Martin Ellice said, “We’re proud that funding raised by players of The Health Lottery is helping to support the incredible work being carried out by the staff and volunteers at The Brain Charity in Liverpool”.