The 2025 Best Heating Installer in the East of England is announced

Jon Miles from Woodbridge in Suffolk has been announced as the Best Heating Installer in the East of England by judges from the industry-leading Heating Installer Awards 2025.

East of England winner, Jon, specialises in heat pump installations across the region with his company Sunlite Group Ltd. Jon’s winning entry, which was for work he undertook on a home in Suffolk, featured an outstanding air source heat pump installation which included the first Viessmann heat pump to be powered through an OVO Heat Pump Plus electricity tariff. It was a ground-breaking installation that generated huge energy savings for the client.

Speaking of Jon’s win, his customer said: “The job was done at our property, and I honestly can’t praise Jon enough. He was absolutely fantastic throughout the entire process – incredibly reliable, professional, and really took the time to make sure everything was done to the highest standard.

“The system works perfectly, and we couldn’t be happier with the outcome. The heat pump has genuinely been the best investment we’ve made for our home as it’s efficient, effective, and exactly what we needed.

“We were so impressed that we recommended Jon to our neighbours, and they’ve also had their installation done by him. They are just as happy as we are with both the system and the quality of Jon’s work.”

The nationwide awards scheme, now in its tenth year, recognises the achievements and raises the credibility of plumbers and heating installers across the country who deliver excellent customer service on a daily basis. Representatives from the awards’ partners and sponsors CIPHE, The IPG, Polypipe Building Products, Refresh, Samsung Climate Solutions, Stelrad and Powered Now, as well as a team of previous winning installers, judged the entries on problem solving, product knowledge and stand out work.

To mark its tenth anniversary, the award’s organisers have appointed a brand-new Board of Trustees, making it the only awards scheme in the industry that is run and judged by installers themselves. Each trustee will be heavily involved in the judging of the categories relevant to their individual areas of expertise.

You can help Jon to be crowned the National 2025 Heating Installer Awards winner by visiting the Heating Installer Awards website and casting your vote.

Voting closes at midnight on May 27. Public votes will contribute to a quarter of the installer’s overall scores, and will be added to the judges’ scores and the scores from a technical challenge set for all of the regional and highly commended winners.

The winners will be announced on June 25 at InstallerSHOW, taking place at Birmingham NEC.