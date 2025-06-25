The Brighton Community Care solicitors raising awareness about the current issues with Social Care Funding

Brighton Community Care solicitors

The Community Care Law team at Martin Searle Solicitors is running the Social Care Funding Matters campaign throughout June 2025 to raise awareness of the current problems with social care funding in England and Wales.

Martin Searle Solicitors will provide practical advice and assistance to those keen to learn more about accessing social care funding and the services they are entitled to under the Care Act. Their expertise is also available to professionals such as accountants, financial advisors, private client lawyers and professional deputies who advise on paying for care.

Accessing adequate social care services and funding remains incredibly challenging. A cross-party group of MPs reported in May 2025 that the costs of inaction would mean 2 million people over 65 and 1.5 million working-aged individuals would not receive the care they need. The current system also puts immense, avoidable pressure on the NHS and local authorities.

In November 2024, the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services found that 81% of Local Authorities expected to overspend on social care. In addition, Carers UK estimated in December 2024 that up to 10 million unpaid carers in England and Wales are working for free to support a failing care system.

Cate Searle, Head of Community Care Law, commented: “The Casey Commission began work in May 2025 to develop recommendations for a National Care Service, with initial proposals due in early 2026 and longer-term recommendations by 2028. The current social care system is in crisis due to underfunding, staff shortages and a failure to implement past reforms, leading to many people being denied essential care. Urgent investment is needed in social care to prevent its collapse and alleviate pressure on the NHS.”

The Community Care Law team has identified that media portrayals of care funding are often incomplete and misleading. This frequently prevents individuals from accessing the financial support from health and social services they are legally owed.

To learn more about accessing social care funding and services or what you or someone else is entitled to, contact the Martin Searle Solicitors’ Paying for Care team - https://www.ms-solicitors.co.uk/community-care-law/planning-and-paying-for-care/