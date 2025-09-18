The cheapest and most expensive wine destinations in America

User (UGC) Submitted

A new study from alcohol-free wine community Vin00s has identified the wine hotspots across the US where residents pay the least and most for a bottle of wine. The research analyzed pricing data from 226 cities and metropolitan areas nationwide to determine where wine lovers are getting the cheapest deal.

Top 10 cheapest U.S. destinations for a bottle of wine

Wine enthusiasts in Los Angeles-Long Beach, California, enjoy the most budget-friendly bottles in the nation, with an average price of $9.24. This makes this metro area the top spot for affordable wine purchases across the country.

Fellow California city San Diego follows closely in second place with an average bottle price of $9.29, just five cents more than Los Angeles.

In third place is Tupelo, Mississippi, where a bottle of wine costs an average of $9.73, securing the fourth position nationally.

Dover, Delaware, places fourth, where wine drinkers pay an average of $9.85 per bottle. The city's position highlights that some mid-Atlantic regions offer competitive pricing among the nation's most affordable wine markets.

Baltimore, Maryland, ranks fifth with an average bottle price of $9.98, making it the only major East Coast city to break into the top 10. Wine prices crossing the $10 mark appear first in Las Vegas, Nevada, which ranks sixth at $10.01 per bottle.

Two cities in Arizona claim the seventh and eighth spots, with Surprise at $10.11 and Phoenix at $10.13, respectively. California returns to complete the top 10, with both Sacramento and San Jose tied in ninth at $10.28 per bottle.

Top 10 most expensive U.S. destinations for a bottle of wine

At the other end of the spectrum, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, ranks as the most expensive place to buy wine in America, with bottles averaging $15.06, a full $5.82 more than Los Angeles-Long Beach, which offers the lowest average price at $9.24 per bottle.

The study found that Pennsylvania has five cities and metropolitan areas among the bottom 10, with Wilkes-Barre and Scranton tied for second-most expensive at $14.99 per bottle. The high prices in Pennsylvania reflect the state's strict alcohol control policies.

New York also features prominently among the priciest locations, with Albany ranking as the third most expensive at $14.85.

A southern state makes a surprising appearance in the bottom rankings, with Jonesboro, Arkansas, ranked the fourth most expensive at $14.75.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, takes the fifth spot on the list, with an average bottle price of $14.47.

Buffalo, New York, claims sixth place among the most expensive wine cities, at $14.33 per bottle, reinforcing the Empire State’s status as one of the priciest wine markets in the country.

Allentown, Pennsylvania, ranks seventh most expensive at $14.19, closely followed by Utica-Rome, New York, in eighth place at $14.18.

Rounding out the top ten is Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where a bottle of wine will set you back $14.12.

Vanessa de Souza Lage, Founder of Vin00s Vin00s, commented on the findings:

"The data shows that Western states like California offer the most competitive wine prices nationwide. Four of the top 10 most affordable wine cities are located in California, demonstrating the state's dominant position in accessible wine pricing.

“This could be due to the proximity to wine production regions such as Napa Valley and Sonoma, which creates a price advantage that benefits consumers throughout the state. When considering the price disparity nationwide, someone buying a bottle of wine weekly in Los Angeles would save around $300 per year compared to someone in Hattiesburg.”

"The higher-priced wine across America shows how local regulations, taxes, and distribution laws directly impact what consumers pay for wine in states such as New York and Pennsylvania.

“Wine prices are higher in Pennsylvania, for example, as it operates under a state-run liquor system that controls the wholesale and retail sale of wine known as the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB). This can limit competition and standardize pricing, which results in higher baseline prices in comparison to other areas in the US, reflected in the state’s six appearances in the top ten. "